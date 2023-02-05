Advertisement
Music

Kendrick Lamar wins best rap album at 2023 Grammys

A man in an open-weave white shirt holds up one arm and sings into a hand-held microphone.
Kendrick Lamar performs in Las Vegas in 2021.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Kenan DraughorneStaff Writer 
Share

To no one’s surprise, Kendrick Lamar’s “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers” was named best rap album at the 2023 Grammys. It’s his third nomination and win in the category, following victories for “To Pimp a Butterfly” and “DAMN.” in 2016 and 2018, respectively.

“Thanks to my family for giving me the courage to share my vulnerability,” Lamar said when accepting the award at Crypto.com Arena.

Other albums nominated in the category were “God Did” by DJ Khaled, “I Never Liked You” by Future, “Come Home the Kids Miss You” by Jack Harlow and “It’s Almost Dry” by Pusha T.

Advertisement
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 5: 65th GRAMMY AWARDS - Cardi B presents the award for rap album to Kendrick Lamar at the 65th Grammy Awards, held at the Crytpo.com Arena on February 5, 2023. -- (Photo by Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Music

The 2023 Grammy Awards winners list: Live updates

The 2023 Grammy winners are being revealed today live in 91 categories. Beyoncé leads the field with nine nominations.

Lamar looked inward throughout “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” attempting to sort through a litany of personal and family traumas, ranging from sexual abuse to transgender identity to unhealthy coping mechanisms. He tapped German spiritual teacher Eckhart Tolle to serve as his personal guru on the album lecturing Kendrick on detaching from “the pain body,” among other life lessons.

“I was very favorably impressed by him,” Tolle told Complex about working with Lamar. “We got on very well. I found him soft-spoken, quite present, and more introverted than extroverted. We had a talk, and while we were talking, I couldn’t detect any ego in him. He was very present, so I had a good feeling about him.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 5: 65th GRAMMY AWARDS - Beyonce accepts the award for best dance/electronic music album at the 65th Grammy Awards, held at the Crytpo.com Arena on February 5, 2023. -- (Photo by Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Music

Beyoncé breaks the record for most Grammy wins: live updates

Follow along as Beyoncé, Adele and Harry Styles compete for top prizes at Sunday’s 65th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, moving 295,000 album equivalent units in its first week.

Earlier on Sunday, Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5” won for rap song and rap performance.

Tyler, the Creator won the rap album Grammy in 2022, for “Call Me If You Get Lost.”

MusicEntertainment & ArtsAwardsGrammys
Kenan Draughorne

Kenan Draughorne is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times and was a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. When he’s not writing a story, you can find him skating across Dockweiler Beach, playing the drums or furiously updating his Spotify playlists.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement