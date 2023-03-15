Spice, dancehall queen and ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star, confirms she’s pregnant

Dancehall performer Spice announced this week in a splashy Instagram post that she is pregnant.

“God has been so good to me,” the Jaimaican-born singer and former “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star wrote Tuesday in her post, alongside a regal portrait of her with towering blue hair and a cascading blue gown that revealed her baby bump. She was pushing a vintage stroller brimming with blue blossoms.

Spice, born Grace Hamilton and often referred to as the “Queen of Dancehall,” also confirmed that fellow musical artist and “Hip Hop” alum Khaotic is the father of her soon-to-be child.

Advertisement

Khaotic appeared on a recent episode of the pop-culture podcast “The Baller Alert Show,” where the hosts doubted his claims to be the father of Spice’s child, according to a video also shared on Spice’s Instagram.

During the episode, he placed a call to Spice, who on speakerphone exclaimed to the hosts, “That’s my baby daddy, that’s mine!”

Spice first found fame in the 2000s as a featured artist on Vybz Kartel’s single “Romping Shop,” which sampled Ne-Yo’s “Miss Independent.” The song spent 15 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 for R&B/hip-hop songs.

Her 2018 mixtape, “Captured,” peaked at No. 1 on Billboard’s reggae albums chart, and her debut studio album, “10,” was Grammy-nominated in 2022 for best reggae album.

After guest-starring in a prior season of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” Spice joined the main cast in 2019 for the show’s eighth season. Last fall, while Spice had gone quiet on social media, fans began to circulate rumors that she was in a coma due to complications related to plastic surgery. Some even claimed she had died.

However, Spice addressed the rumors with an Instagram post in November, in which she clarified that she was hospitalized after suffering a damaged hernia. Her body went into sepsis, where an infection in the blood can threaten organs and possibly be fatal if untreated, and required immediate surgery, she wrote.

“As you know I’ve been off social media for a while to rest mentally, so little did I know that during my medical scare it was already been said that I had a heart attack, I was in a coma ... but none of that is true,” Spice wrote. “However I’m still recovering from what really happened so thanks so much for all the prayers and concerns.”