How to watch Saturday’s history-making Blackpink set at Coachella

Lisa, left, Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé of Blackpink perform at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Experiencing FOMO after Blackpink ruled the desert at Coachella on Saturday night?

Don’t worry, Blinks — you can still watch the K-pop super-group’s electrifying performance, even if you didn’t score tickets to this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Thankfully, full video of Blackpink’s groundbreaking set — and all the main-stage performances from Weekend 1, Day 2 — are available on the festival’s official YouTube channel.

Just click this link or scroll down to the embedded video below and skip to about 4:00:00 for Blackpink. (When you see a massive plume of pink fog enveloping the stage, you’ll know you’re in the right place.)

On Saturday, Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé of Blackpink made history as the first K-pop act and the first girl group to headline Coachella. Their dazzling set included hits such as “Kill This Love,” “How You Like That” and “Pink Venom.”

The global pop sensations headlined Day 2 of Coachella this weekend four years after making their United States festival debut there in 2019.

“Did you notice the wind stop?” Rosé asked the crowd during a break in Saturday’s performance. “I think it was all the Blinks,” said the singer, acknowledging the groups’ most ardent fans.

On Sunday night, Coachella headliner Frank Ocean is slated to make his highly anticipated return to the stage. You can watch the “Lost” singer — and the rest of the Day 3 lineup — live on the festival’s YouTube channel.