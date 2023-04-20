Skrillex, Fred Again.. and Four Tet added to Coachella’s Sunday lineup

Goodbye, Frank Ocean; hello, Blink-182 — and Skrillex.

Coachella made its Weekend 2 plans official late Thursday with the surprise announcement that the electronic-music trio of Four Tet, Fred Again.. and Skrillex will be joining Blink-182 in filling in for Frank Ocean at the desert mega-festival’s closing night on Sunday.

Following a shaky and poorly received Weekend 1 performance, Ocean announced Wednesday that he’d opted out of returning to Coachella for a planned encore appearance, citing a leg injury that his reps said had led the singer’s doctors to advise him to cancel.

See you Sunday @blink182



Four Tet x Fred again.. x Skrillex will also be joining Sunday evening pic.twitter.com/0OqMq7I1Kz — Coachella (@coachella) April 21, 2023

“It was chaotic,” Ocean said in a statement of the polarizing Coachella gig that found him largely obscured behind an enormous video screen. “It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon.”

Blink-182 — which performed at Coachella last Friday for the first time in nearly a decade with its classic lineup of singer-guitarist Tom DeLonge, singer-bassist Mark Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker — is the official Sunday night headliner in Ocean’s absence, according to the festival’s updated poster.

The reunited SoCal pop-punk trio will follow Björk onto the main stage, then make way for a late-night set from Four Tet, Fred Again.. and Skrillex. The EDM threesome played New York’s Madison Square Garden in February.