Cheeky rocker Dolly Parton makes threesome joke, debuts ‘World on Fire’ at ACM Awards

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks co-hosted the 58th ACM Awards in Texas Thursday and brought a goat onstage to drive home one of her punchlines.

Dolly Parton has officially entered her rock star era.

The cheeky country legend repeatedly stole the show Thursday while co-hosting the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards with Garth Brooks in Texas, proving that it’s Dolly’s world and we’re all just living in it.

The 77-year-old — never one to shy away from being a punchline — fully embraced her comedic side with several antics during the show’s opening dialogue, arriving onstage with a live goat after Brooks listed her among the country musicians who are the greatest of all time. The “GOATs,” if you will.

“Did I hear you say you were looking for a goat?” she asked Brooks, mirroring a similar moment showcasing livestock during the Oscars in March.

“I think someone needs to come take her baaack!” Parton punned, adding, “That was such a baaad joke.”

After that, the “9 to 5” star and singer leaned into plenty of sexual innuendo, working her darndest to make Brooks and the audience blush during the show, which was livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.

“People were saying little old me were two of the biggest stars in country music,” she said, gesturing toward her bosom. “I’m milking it.”

Dolly Parton performs “World On Fire” at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards Thursday at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (Chris Pizzello / Associated Press)

But it was a threesome joke that got people clutching their proverbial pearls. The “I Will Always Love You” and “Jolene” singer is a big fan of fellow country star Trisha Yearwood and made sure everyone watching knew it. Especially her co-host, who has been married to Yearwood since 2005.

“I saw you online telling all those nice people out there that I’m your hall pass — that’s what he said! — and that I’m Trisha’s hall pass too. Hey! I just had a thought: I know why you’re doing that GOAT thing. I think that stands for ‘Garth, Organize A Threesome,’” Parton said, literally spelling it out for him.

Brooks, almost speechless, stammered, “I thought I couldn’t love you any more,” as Parton giggled onstage.

The “Trisha’s Southern Kitchen” host happened to be at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday to perform a duet with Carly Pearce celebrating the 25th anniversary of Yearwood’s female artist of the year win. After the show, Yearwood told “Entertainment Tonight” that she loved Parton’s quip.

“Everybody loves Dolly. Actually, people think this [D&G belt] is Dolce & Gabbana but it’s Dolly and Garth,” Yearwood joked. She also confirmed that Parton was indeed their “hall pass.” “Everybody loves Dolly. We love Dolly so much.”

The late singer Naomi Judd appears on a screen during an In Memoriam tribute, while host Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton speak onstage at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards. (Chris Pizzello / Associated Press)

Hitting a somber note later in the show, Parton paid tribute to her late contemporaries Naomi Judd and Loretta Lynn with an a capella performance of the hymn “Precious Memories.” Parton called Lynn, who died at the age of 90 in October, a hero and “one of the most important but still down-to-Earth singer-songwriters in history.”

Of Judd, who died in April 2022, she said: “We’re the same age, both real GOATs, Capricorns, and we loved big hair. I still do. And we loved that makeup. But above all else, we loved each other.”

Earlier this week, Parton, who after much hemming and hawing was recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, just announced the release date and star-studded track list for her 30-song album, “Rockstar.” She debuted its first single, “World on Fire,” during a flame-filled performance at the show.

Brooks called the song a “powerful anthem just when our world could really use one.” Parton previously said she wrote the apocalyptic, glam-metal song to encourage people to “make a change for the better.” In it, she addresses atheism, violence, “greedy politicians” and “the great divide.”

The superstar will release “Rockstar” on Nov. 17. The album features nine original songs and 21 covers of rock classics. It also includes collaborations with her goddaughter Miley Cyrus, flute playing by Lizzo, a reunion of the Beatles’ Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney, as well as tracks with Sheryl Crow, Elton John, Stevie Nicks, Chris Stapleton, Sting and John Fogerty.