Jana Kramer expecting first child with fiancé Allan Russell: ‘It’s been hard to hide’

Jana Kramer is expecting her first child with new fiancé Allan Russell.

The country singer and actor announced Thursday via Instagram that she is pregnant, “beyond blessed and grateful for this baby to be a part of our story.” Kramer also shares a 7-year-old daughter, Jolie, and a 4-year-old son, Jace, with ex-husband and former NFL player Mike Caussin. Russell has a 16-year-old son and a stepdaughter, according to People magazine.

“Been trying to hide it cause we wanted to soak it in privately (shocking I know),” the “Friday Night Lights” and “One Tree Hill” alum joked on her Instagram Story, “but it’s been hard to hide.”

Music Lauren Daigle postpones concert to host vigil after Nashville school shooting After a mass shooting at a school in Nashville, singer Lauren Daigle held a vigil for the community. Jana Kramer, Niecy Nash and others also reacted to the tragedy.

Kramer, 39, and Russell, 42, got engaged in late May after meeting on a dating app and being in a relationship for six months, People reports. Russell, a Scot who played professional soccer before becoming a coach, also shared the pregnancy news Thursday on Instagram.

“America if you run out of yellow coloured carbs or cheese in the next few months then my adorable little fiancé is the reason,” he quipped. “love you babe.”

Advertisement

In Thursday’s episode of her “Whine Down” podcast, Kramer elaborated on her decision to have another child despite not being sure if her body could “physically carry a baby again.”

“When he had asked me ... ‘Would you want to have another baby?’ He’s the first person that I was like, ‘With you? Yeah, I would,’” Kramer recalled.

“I would love to have something that we created together. That would be so beautiful, so silver lining — the glue to the blended family.”

At one point during her pregnancy, the “I Got the Boy” artist — who has suffered multiple miscarriages in the past — feared she was going to lose the baby after suffering heavy bleeding, which turned out to be caused by a hemorrhage.

“That’s the worst nightmare when you’ve miscarried before,” Kramer said on “Whine Down.”

“I took the progesterone and protected the lining as much as I could, and now ... the hemorrhage is smaller than the baby, so.”

The “Steppin’ Into the Holiday” star, who is more than four months pregnant, admitted that she would have preferred to wait longer to announce the pregnancy. But she eventually gave up after fans guessed she was expecting by piecing together clues on social media.

The vocalist also took a moment to acknowledge the “many women out there” trying to become pregnant and have children.

“It doesn’t make sense when some things happen and some things don’t,” Kramer said.

“I know it’s tough for other women that want a baby and that are struggling.”