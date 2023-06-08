Advertisement
Music

Jana Kramer expecting first child with fiancé Allan Russell: ‘It’s been hard to hide’

Jana Kramer smiles in a sparkly, low-cut, semi-transparent pink dress with puffy sleeves.
Jana Kramer is expecting her third child.
(Andy Kropa / Invision / Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Share

Jana Kramer is expecting her first child with new fiancé Allan Russell.

The country singer and actor announced Thursday via Instagram that she is pregnant, “beyond blessed and grateful for this baby to be a part of our story.” Kramer also shares a 7-year-old daughter, Jolie, and a 4-year-old son, Jace, with ex-husband and former NFL player Mike Caussin. Russell has a 16-year-old son and a stepdaughter, according to People magazine.

“Been trying to hide it cause we wanted to soak it in privately (shocking I know),” the “Friday Night Lights” and “One Tree Hill” alum joked on her Instagram Story, “but it’s been hard to hide.”

Lauren Daigle wears a large-brimmed hat while singing onstage

Music

Lauren Daigle postpones concert to host vigil after Nashville school shooting

After a mass shooting at a school in Nashville, singer Lauren Daigle held a vigil for the community. Jana Kramer, Niecy Nash and others also reacted to the tragedy.

Kramer, 39, and Russell, 42, got engaged in late May after meeting on a dating app and being in a relationship for six months, People reports. Russell, a Scot who played professional soccer before becoming a coach, also shared the pregnancy news Thursday on Instagram.

“America if you run out of yellow coloured carbs or cheese in the next few months then my adorable little fiancé is the reason,” he quipped. “love you babe.”

Advertisement

In Thursday’s episode of her “Whine Down” podcast, Kramer elaborated on her decision to have another child despite not being sure if her body could “physically carry a baby again.”

woman with long brown hair worn down in red strapless dress smiles next to man with short hair, black sunglasses and suit

Entertainment & Arts

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira announce pregnancy with their first child

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira announced they are expecting their first child together, weeks after their wedding in January. This is Anthony’s seventh child.

“When he had asked me ... ‘Would you want to have another baby?’ He’s the first person that I was like, ‘With you? Yeah, I would,’” Kramer recalled.

“I would love to have something that we created together. That would be so beautiful, so silver lining — the glue to the blended family.”

At one point during her pregnancy, the “I Got the Boy” artist — who has suffered multiple miscarriages in the past — feared she was going to lose the baby after suffering heavy bleeding, which turned out to be caused by a hemorrhage.

A woman with dark braids piled on top of her head leans in for a photo with a woman with long wavy blond hair

Entertainment & Arts

Da Brat is pregnant at 48, expecting her first baby with wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Harris-Dupart

At 48, rapper and reality star Da Brat is pregnant, expecting her first child with wife Judy Harris-Dupart, who donated her eggs for their IVF.

“That’s the worst nightmare when you’ve miscarried before,” Kramer said on “Whine Down.”

“I took the progesterone and protected the lining as much as I could, and now ... the hemorrhage is smaller than the baby, so.”

The “Steppin’ Into the Holiday” star, who is more than four months pregnant, admitted that she would have preferred to wait longer to announce the pregnancy. But she eventually gave up after fans guessed she was expecting by piecing together clues on social media.

Jessie J poses wears a red lace ensemble with a cutout revealing her pregnant stomach.

Entertainment & Arts

Jessie J announces the birth of her rainbow baby after suffering a miscarriage in 2021

‘Bang Bang’ singer Jessie J announced the birth of her first child on Friday, ‘He and I are both doing great.’

The vocalist also took a moment to acknowledge the “many women out there” trying to become pregnant and have children.

“It doesn’t make sense when some things happen and some things don’t,” Kramer said.

“I know it’s tough for other women that want a baby and that are struggling.”

Music
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement