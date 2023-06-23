Doja Cat announces her first U.S. headlining tour, featuring Ice Spice and Doechii

It’s time for the Kittenz to get their paws up — Doja Cat is going on tour.

The “Say So” singer will embark on a 24-city jaunt around the United States beginning with a show Halloween night at San Francisco’s Chase Center, Live Nation announced on Friday. She will then perform in Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Nov. 2, the Viejas Arena in San Diego on Nov. 5 and Anaheim’s Honda Center on Nov. 6 before heading east to finish out the tour.

The Scarlet tour marks the Grammy winner’s first headlining tour in North America and will feature special guests Ice Spice and Doechii on select dates.

Fans can pre-register for tickets through Ticketmaster through June 25. General tickets go on sale beginning June 30 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

The tour will be in support of Doja Cat’s forthcoming album, which she has tentatively titled “Hellmouth.” The news also comes a week after Doja Cat released her latest single, “Attention.”

In April, the “Woman” artist revealed details about the upcoming album, posting a screenshot on Twitter of song files with the titles “Wet,” “Balut” and “Agora Hills.” She later added that the album will have “10 tracks total +5 extras.”

When one fan on Twitter asked her what genre the album would be, Doja Cat declared “rap only.” She later tweeted another bold pledge: “No more pop.”

“i also agree with everyone who said the majority of my rap verses are mid and corny. I know they are,” Doja Cat wrote in a follow-up tweet. “I wasnt trying to prove anything I just enjoy making music but I’m getting tired of hearing yall say that i can’t [rap] so I will. ... pop isnt exciting to me anymore. I dont wanna make it.”

In May 2022, the “Mooo!” rapper was forced to cancel her 2022 live dates after tonsil surgery.

“Hi guys, I wanted you to hear it from me first,” she wrote on her Instagram stories. “Unfortunately I have to have surgery on my tonsils ASAP. The surgery is routine but the recovery is going to take awhile due to swelling.

“That means I have to cancel my festival run this summer as well as The Weeknd tour. I feel horrible about this but can’t wait for this to heal and get back to making music and create an experience for y’all.”

Times staff writer Jonah Valdez contributed to this report.