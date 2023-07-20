Are Rihanna and ASAP Rocky married? In his new song ‘Riot,’ he seems to think so

Rumors have surfaced that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are married.

Did ASAP Rocky just quietly reveal that he and Rihanna are married?

Lots of fans seem to think so, based on the lyrics of his and Pharrell’s new single, “Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n).” In the song, which came out Thursday, ASAP Rocky raps about his “wife,” leading some to believe that he and Rihanna have tied the knot.

“My wife is erotic, I’m smokin’ exotic,” ASAP Rocky raps on the track. “My whip is exotic, my crib is a cottage.”

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time ASAP Rocky’s music has sparked marriage rumors. In the video for his 2022 track “D.M.B.,” the “Sundress” artist and the “Umbrella” hitmaker acted out a wedding proposal and ceremony.

Though the scene was fictional, the romantic concept of the video and the couple’s diamond-encrusted grills that read “Marry Me” and “I do” led many to wonder whether they were married — or at least engaged — in real life.

After months of speculation, ASAP Rocky finally confirmed that he and Rihanna were dating in a 2021 interview with GQ, referring to the “Lift Me Up” singer as “the love of my life” and “the One.”

In May 2022, the musicians welcomed their first child — a baby boy named RZA Athelston Mayers. While headlining this year’s Super Bowl halftime show, Rihanna revealed that she and ASAP Rocky are expecting their second child.

“When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world, you could do anything,” Rihanna told Apple Music earlier this year.

Advertisement

“As scary as [the Super Bowl] was because I haven’t been onstage in seven years, there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. And it’s important ... for my son to see that.”