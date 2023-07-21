Advertisement
Music

The 1975 set cut short in Malaysia after Matty Healy criticizes country’s LGBTQ+ laws

The 1975 all wear black suits as they accept a Brit Award
The 1975, seen at a Brit Award ceremony, had their set in Malaysia cut short after singer Matty Healy criticized the government’s LGBTQ+ laws.
(Vianney Le Caer / Invision / Associated Press)
By Carlos De Loera
Share

Don’t expect the 1975 to make stops in Malaysia any time soon.

The band’s recent set at a Malaysian music festival was cut short after lead singer Matty Healy called out the Malaysian government’s LGBTQ+ policies.

“I made a mistake. When we were booking shows, I wasn’t looking into it,” Healy told the crowd Friday at the Good Vibes Festival hosted in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur. “I don’t see the f— point, right, I do not see the point of inviting the 1975 to a country and then telling us who we can have sex with.

“I’m sorry if that offends you, and you’re religious,” he said, adding that he believes the Malaysian government is in the wrong. I don’t care anymore. If you push, I’m gonna push back. I’m not in the f— mood.”

A split image of Taylor Swift singing into a mic in a sparkly outfit; Matty Healy wearing sunglasses, a black suit and tie.

Music

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy reportedly split after reportedly dating

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and the 1975 frontman Matty Healy have reportedly called it quits less than two months after they reportedly started dating.

Advertisement

Malaysia has a “federal statute criminalizing same-sex relations,” according to Humans Rights Watch. State laws in the country often cite religion as a basis for targeting LGBTQ+ people.

The “She’s American” singer would go on to tell the audience that, due to his frustration, the group would not perform “uplifting” songs.

Healy added that the English band decided it didn’t seem “fair” for him to punish attendees, since they aren’t representative of their government’s agenda.

“You are young people, and I’m sure a lot of you are gay and progressive,” he proclaimed. “I pulled this show yesterday, and [the band] had a conversation. We said, ‘You know what? We can’t let the kids down because they’re not the government’ … If you want to invite me here to do a show, you can f— off. I’ll take your money, you can ban me, but I’ve done this before, and it doesn’t feel good.”

Ice Spice, left, presents an award to Taylor Swift

Music

Taylor Swift, Ice Spice collaboration faces backlash over Matty Healy controversy

Controversy around Matty Healy eclipses celebrations of the star-powered ‘Midnights (Deluxe)’ collaboration between Taylor Swift and Ice Spice.

Immediately after the vocalist finished addressing the crowd, bassist Ross MacDonald approached Healy and kissed him on the lips as the audience cheered.

Advertisement

After performing only seven songs in their headlining set, the “Somebody Else” musicians left the stage, claiming their show had been terminated early.

“All right, we gotta go,” Healy said. “We just got banned from Kuala Lumpur. I’ll see you later.”

The Good Vibes Festival later released a statement saying the performance “had to be cut short due to non-compliance with local performance guidelines.”

Matty Healy of the group The 1975, photographed in the United Kingdom. Photo Credit: Jordan Curtis Hughes

Music

The 1975’s Matty Healy has an adorable new puppy and a bonkers new album

The 1975’s new album, “Notes on a Conditional Form,” is 80 minutes long, features Greta Thunberg and asks, given our current climate, “Can the center hold?”

“Good Vibes Festival has always been dedicated to providing enjoyable music experiences, and we sincerely appreciate your continued support,” the statement continued.

Organizers clarified that those who bought single-day Friday passes for the festival will be able to redeem their tickets for one of the event’s two remaining days.

This isn’t the first time Healy has been vocal onstage about a country’s stance on LGBTQ+ rights. In 2019, he kissed a male fan while performing in Dubai, which criminalizes same-sex couples and sexual acts.

“Thank you Dubai you were so amazing,” Healy tweeted in 2019 after the incident. “I don’t think we’ll be allowed back due to my ‘behaviour’ but know that I love you and I wouldn’t have done anything differently given the chance again.”

MusicEntertainment & Arts
Carlos De Loera

Carlos De Loera is a reporter and a member of the 2022-23 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. He previously worked at The Times as an editorial assistant and intern with Arts and Entertainment and at the Houston Chronicle as a features intern. De Loera is a L.A. County native and a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where he majored in history and minored in journalism, ethics and democracy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement