Snoop Dogg cancels Hollywood Bowl shows in solidarity with striking actors, writers

Snoop Dogg looks off to the side while wearing glasses, a black jacket and gold chain
Snoop Dogg’s October shows at the Hollywood Bowl have been canceled in solidarity with striking writers and actors.
(Richard Shotwell / Invision / Associated Press)
By Emily St. MartinStaff Writer 
Snoop Dogg’s October shows at the Hollywood Bowl, marking the 30th anniversary of his breakthrough album “Doggystyle,” have been canceled.

Snoop was set to perform June 26 and 27 in shows described by the Hollywood Bowl as Snoop bringing together “some of his best friends — plus conductor Derrick Hodge and the ReCollective Orchestra — to re-create ‘Gin and Juice,’ ‘What’s My Name,’ ‘Lodi Dodi,’ and more.” The highly anticipated shows were to be produced by Dr. Dre, who produced “Doggystyle.”

But the rapper announced in June that he and Dre would postpone the concerts in support of the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

“Hollywood Bowl, June 26-27, we gotta move that date,” Snoop said on Instagram. “Me and Dr. Dre, we stand in solidarity with the writers, so what we’re gonna do, we’re gonna push it back to October 20th and 21st.”

The postponed Hollywood Bowl engagement was officially canceled Tuesday, with the rapper citing the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strikes.

“We regret to inform you that due to the ongoing strike and the uncertainty of when this will be over, we need to cancel the Hollywood Bowl show,” Snoop Dogg wrote in a statement posted online. “We continue to stand in solidarity with all of our brothers and sisters in the WGA and SAG/AFTRA during this difficult time and remain hopeful that the AMPTP will come back to the negotiating table with a REAL proposal and we can all get back to work.’’

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 28, 2019 Building at 7000 West 3rd Street in the Fairfax area of Los Angeles where the Writers Guild of America West is located on March 28, 2019. There is a dispute between the Writers Guild of America and the Assn. of Talent Agents. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

The writers’ strike is on; here’s what to know

Hollywood has been on edge over rising expectations that the Writers Guild of America will stage its first strike since the 100-day walkout of 2007-08. Now that writers have, what’s next?

According to the Hollywood Bowl’s website, people who purchased tickets will automatically receive refunds, credited to the original payment method. The refunds are expected to be processed within the next week.

Snoop and Dre previously supported the striking writers by sending a food truck to picketers outside Paramount Studios in June.

The WGA has been on strike since May 2. The guild has argued that writers’ median pay has significantly decreased amid the shift to streaming and that the growth of “mini-rooms,” which bring on fewer writers for a shorter time frame, have further hampered their ability to make a living.

On July 13, after weeks of talks between SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers reached an impasse, Hollywood’s actors joined writers on picket lines for the first simultaneous walkout in 63 years.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 14: SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America members take to the picket line outside Netflix in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, July 14, 2023. Actors join striking writers who have been on the picket lines since the beginning of May. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Company Town

What to know about the SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike

Learn which jobs are impacted by the SAG-AFTRA strike, which movies and TV shows have shut down and where actors can get help.

In May, speaking at a conference, Snoop compared the writers’ plight to that of musical artists and urged musicians to unify and push for a bigger cut of the streaming revenue generated by the likes of Spotify and Apple Music.

“Streaming gotta get their s— together,” he said. “Can somebody explain to me how you can get a billion streams, and not get a billion dollars?”

Times staff writer Kenan Draughorne contributed to this report.

Emily St. Martin

Emily St. Martin is an entertainment reporter on the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the Los Angeles Times, she contributed to the New York Times, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, NBC, Vice, Los Angeles Magazine and the Southern California News Group. She also previously worked at the Hollywood Reporter. In 2022, she won third place for best news feature with the L.A. Press Club. St. Martin has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of La Verne and a master’s in creative nonfiction from UC Riverside.

