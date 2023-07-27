Advertisement
Music

Rosalía declares love and admiration for ex Rauw Alejandro: ‘This moment is not easy’

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro stand together dressed in formalwear on a Grammys red carpet
Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro have called off their engagement. She’s now commenting.
(Manny Hernandez / Wireimage)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Share

Rosalía has released a brief statement after she and Rauw Alejandro called off their engagement.

The “Despechá” artist spoke highly of her fellow musician in a message shared Thursday on her Instagram story and admitted that going through a breakup was “not easy.” The Spanish singer, whose legal name is Rosalia Vila Tobella, and the Puerto Rican singer, whose legal name is Raúl Alejandro Ocasio Ruiz, were together for two years and engaged for two months.

“I love, respect and admire Raul very much,” Rosalía wrote in Spanish.

“This moment is not easy, so thank you everyone for your understanding and respect.”

Advertisement
Rosalía in a sheer and bejeweled black gown standing next to Rauw Alejandro in a black suit and tie with a red flower

Music

‘Beso’ no more: Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro call off engagement after four months

It looks like Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro won’t be getting ‘motomarried’ after all. The couple called off their engagement, months after announcing it in a March music video.

Despite unsubstantiated rumors that have been circulating in the media, Rosalía added that only she and Alejandro, both 30, know what they have lived through. Alejandro also issued a statement this week clarifying that their decision to part ways did not involve a “third person” or “infidelity.”

This is a developing story.

Times staff writers Carlos De Loera and Tommy Calle contributed to this report.

Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro attend the Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas in November.

Rauw Alejandro confirms breakup with Rosalia; insists there was no infidelity

Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro ended their two-year relationship this week despite having recently professed their love, surprising fans of both artists.

MusicRelationships
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement