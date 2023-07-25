‘Beso’ no more: Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro call off engagement after four months

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro have reportedly called off their engagement months after announcing it in a music video.

It looks like musicians Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro won’t be getting “motomarried” after all.

The music artists, who announced their engagement in March, have reportedly called off their plans to walk down the aisle, according to People. Representatives for Rosalía and Alejandro (real name Raúl Alejandro Ocasio Ruiz) did not immediately respond Tuesday to The Times’ separate requests for comment.

Sources told People, which exclusively reported the breakup Tuesday, “despite the love and respect the singers have for one another, they have both agreed to end their engagement.”

Advertisement

Rosalía and Alejandro, both 30, revealed their engagement in March in the intimate music video for their song, “Beso.” The video featured behind-the-scenes clips of the couple’s lives together — from performing onstage to holding hands on the beach. In the final seconds of the duet, a teary Rosalía shows off her engagement ring and says, “I love you,” to the Puerto Rican music star.

The Grammy- and Latin Grammy-winning singer and her frequent collaborator made their romance official on social media in September 2021. In October 2022, Alejandro, a reggaeton star who collaborated with Rosalía on her hit “Chicken Teriyaki,” joined his girlfriend on stage during an Inglewood stop on her Motomami tour.

Since then, Rosalía has put her relationship with Alejandro on display with Valentine’s Day posts, a joint Billbord cover story and a courtside appearance at a Lakers game in April — which she later posted photos of on Instagram.

In September 2022, nearly three years into their relationship, Rosalía said to The Times’ Suzy Exposito about her romance with the fellow singer: “To get feelings mixed up in business is so tricky. Our connection is very strong, but we’re still learning each other and building a foundation,” she said.

Rosalía is known for hits “Bizcochito,” “Despechá” and “La Noche de Anoche.” She has won two Grammy Awards and eight Latin Grammy Awards.

Advertisement

Alejandro, whose hits include “Lokera” and “Desesperados,” released his latest album “Playa Sturno” in June. He has been nominated for three Grammy Awards, and has won two Latin Grammy Awards. His collaborators also include Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny and Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra.

Times staff writer Nardine Saad contributed to this report.