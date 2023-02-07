‘This is not right’: Cardi B played mediator in Offset and Quavo’s alleged Grammys fight

Cardi B tried to keep the peace on Sunday at the 65th Grammys, where her husband, Offset, and his Migos bandmate Quavo allegedly engaged in a heated fight backstage.

“Both of y'all are wrong. Both of y'all,” the “Up” rapper reportedly said backstage. “This is not right.”

TMZ shared video footage on Tuesday of Cardi B, real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, attempting to cool tensions between two people backstage. While it’s unclear who she was speaking to, TMZ reported Monday that Offset and his cousin Quavo engaged in a dispute.

“Shut the f— up. ‘Cause you shouldn’t have been talking,” Cardi B continued in the video, taken by and originally published by Entertainment Tonight.

Offset and Quavo “got into a physical fight and had to be pulled apart” Sunday.

Quavo allegedly “refused” to let Offset take part in the Grammys performance in memory of Takeoff — who died in a Houston shooting in November at age 28 — and blocked him from taking the stage before Quavo performed his tribute to bandmate Takeoff, according to TMZ.

Offset, who has been married to Cardi B since 2017 and shares two young children with the rapper, denied those reports.

“What tf look like fighting my brother yal n— is crazy,” he tweeted Monday hours after TMZ’s story.

The “Father of 4” rapper also slammed Rap-A-Lot chief executive James Prince, aka J.Prince, for speculating on his relationship with cousin Takeoff. Prince alleged in an episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast that Offset “wasn’t really there with Takeoff when he was alive.”

“How dare one of y'all even speak on me and Take’s relationship,” Offset said in a video shared on social media. “I don’t know you n— from a can of paint.”

Amid the brawl reports and Prince controversy, Cardi B remembered Takeoff on her Instagram story. Early Tuesday morning, the “W.A.P.” artist shared a photo of Takeoff that was originally posted by an Instagram account dedicated to the slain rapper.

“Speak no evil,” read the original post’s caption.