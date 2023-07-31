Madonna reflects on hospitalization, thanking her ‘lucky stars’ that she’s alive

Madonna is thanking her children, friends and fans for their support during her recent hospitalization.

Reflecting on the hospitalization that forced the postponement of her Celebration tour, Madonna says that she’s lucky to be alive and revealed that her children helped her pull through.

The Queen of Pop shared her thoughts Sunday, a month after being hospitalized for “a serious bacterial infection” that landed her in intensive care.

“Love from family and friends is the best Medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect,” the 64-year-old wrote on Instagram, showcasing photos with her second son, David Banda, and eldest daughter, Lourdes.

“As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving……….. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference,” she added. “So did the love and support from my friends.”

The singer has six children: Lourdes, whose father is personal trainer and actor Carlos Leon, and son Rocco, whom she shares with ex-husband Guy Ritchie; and four adopted children, David, daughter Mercy James and twins Stelle and Estere.

The Grammy Award winner also spotlighted a framed Polaroid picture given to her by longtime manager, Guy Oseary. The Polaroid was taken by Andy Warhol and featured late artist Keith Haring wearing a jacket bearing Michael Jackson’s face. The Material Girl said it represents “A perfect triangle of Brilliance” and artists who “touched so many lives including my own.”

“I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive. And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone,” Madonna wrote, thanking Oseary for the gift and the angels that protected her and let her “Stay to finish doing my work! ♥️”

Oseary announced in late June that the singer’s bacterial infection led to a several-day stay in the hospital. Although he said that Madonna was expected to make “a full recovery,” the health scare forced the singer to “pause all commitments,” including her retrospective Celebration tour. (Her friend and “A League of Their Own” co-star Rosie O’Donnell has shared a few health updates too, asserting that the entertainer is “feeling good” and “very strong” after the illness.)

The “Vogue” and “Like a Prayer” singer was meant to kick off her 43-city, career-spanning tour in Vancouver on July 15 but shared earlier this month that the tour’s North American leg will be rescheduled. She now plans to launch the global tour in Europe in October.

On Friday, Madonna assured fans that she’s up and about again by posting a video showing her dancing to her 1983 hit “Lucky Star.”

“To be able to move my body and dance just a little bit makes me feel like the Luckiest Star in the world!,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to all of my fans and friends! You must be my lucky stars too! And Happy 40th Birthday to my very. First Album.”