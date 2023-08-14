Let’s a-get loud: Jennifer Lopez gives spontaneous performance at Italian nightclub

Jennifer Lopez sang “I Will Survive” and “Let’s Get Loud” at an Italian nightclub over the weekend.

The popular club, Taverna Anema e Core, shared a video Saturday on Instagram of Lopez belting the disco track karaoke-style as customers and staff members cheered and clapped to the beat.

In the clip, the “Jenny from the Block” artist can be seen singing into the mic from her table before getting up and putting on a full show with help from the club’s live band. After delivering a passionate rendition of “I Will Survive,” Lopez launched into an encore performance of her 1999 hit, “Let’s Get Loud.”

This is not the first time a major musician has entertained patrons with a spontaneous performance at the Taverna Anema e Core — which is known for its live music and celebrity clientele. It’s not even the first time Lopez has sung there while vacationing in Capri.

On its website, the nightclub boasts a whole slew of famous vacationers who have partied there in the past, from Beyoncé and Jay-Z to Leonardo DiCaprio and LeBron James. All it takes is a quick scroll through the establishment’s Instagram grid to find photos and videos of Lopez, Justine Skye, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Jamie Foxx, Vanessa Hudgens, Katy Perry and other artists performing there.

“One of my favourite songs,” one person replied to a video of Lopez singing “I Will Survive” on X. “LOVE IT!!!”

“Omg the voice,” another person wrote. “Mama is not playing anymore. Bring it on mama.”

“I love it,” a third person echoed. “I’m now envisioning a 10 year J.Lo singing that song around the house in the Bronx.”