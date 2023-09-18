Advertisement
Music

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s rumored romance was referenced during an NFL broadcast, and the announcer was the real winner of the game

A split image of Taylor Swift posing in gold necklaces and a black dress, and Travis Kelce wearing a football uniform
Singer Taylor Swift and football player Travis Kelce are rumored to be dating.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press; Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Give this NFL announcer an extra point!

Sports commentator Ian Eagle provided some extra entertainment on Sunday by subtly referencing football player Travis Kelce and singer Taylor Swift’s rumored romance during a game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Kansas City Chiefs.

In the third quarter of the game, Kansas City tight end Kelce scored a touchdown after receiving a pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“Touchdown, Travis Kelce!” Eagle exclaimed as Kelce and his teammates celebrated in the end zone. “Kelce finds a blank space for the score.”

It seemed as if Eagle had the clever reference to Swift’s “Blank Space” locked and loaded for the perfect moment, and fans were eating it up on social media.

The Kansas City-Jacksonville game aired less than a week after Travis Kelce’s brother and fellow football player Jason Kelce was asked during a postgame interview about the gossip surrounding his brother and the “1989” artist.

“I’ve seen the rumors,” Jason Kelce said with a smile, “I cannot comment.”

“Ever since [Travis Kelce’s 2016 reality dating show] ‘Catching Kelce,’ everybody has been infatuated with Travis’ love life,” he added. “I don’t really know what’s going on there. I know Trav is having fun.”

The romance rumors began circulating after Travis Kelce lamented on a July episode of his podcast that he wasn’t able to meet Swift while attending one of her Eras tour shows.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis Kelce said.

“I was a little bit hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

