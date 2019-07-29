What’s on TV Tuesday July, 30: ‘Pandora’ on CW

SERIES
America’s Got Talent Ellie Kemper joins the panel as a guest judge in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC
Pandora A celebrated war veteran from a space battle cruiser delivers an alarming revelation to Jax (Priscilla Quintana) and Greg (John Harlan Kim) in this new episode of the science fiction drama. Oliver Dench also stars. 8 p.m. CW
The Bachelorette In the season finale of the unscripted series, Hannah must make her final choice, then talks to host Chris Harrison about her experience. 8 p.m. ABC
Good Trouble Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) and her team are in a stressful situation when the timeline for her app’s launch gets moved up. Tommy Martinez and Maia Mitchell also star. 8 p.m. Freeform
The 100 Gabriel (guest star Chuku Modu) has an unexpected face-to-face encounter with an old friend. Eliza Taylor, Shannon Kook, Bob Morley, Paige Turco, Tasya Teles, Richard Harmon, Marie Avgeropoulos and Lindsey Morgan also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. CW
Animal Kingdom Smurf (Ellen Barkin) orders the Cody boys to plan a dangerous job while she orchestrates an elaborate party at the house. Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary and Finn Cole also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. TNT
Blood & Treasure Hardwick (James Callis) helps Danny (Matt Barr) and Lexi (Sofia Pernas) try to outmaneuver the Brotherhood in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS
60 Days In: Narcoland This new documentary series follows six undercover participants who embed themselves in illegal drug trafficking hot spots along the Interstate 65 corridor that encompasses six counties in Kentucky and Indiana to get a firsthand perspective on the narcotics trade. 10 p.m. A&E
The Detour Jared (Liam Carroll) devises a morbid plan to get his family to come together. Jason Jones, Natalie Zea and Ashley Gerasimovich also star in this new episode. 10:30 p.m. TBS
SPECIALS
Democratic Presidential Debate The first night of this new round includes Gov. Steve Bullock (D-Mont.), Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-Ind.), former Rep. John Delaney (D-Md.), former Gov. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas), Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Marianne Williamson (D). Dana Bash, Don Lemon and Jake Tapper moderate. From Detroit. 5 and 11 p.m. CNN
SHARK WEEK
Sharkwrecked: Crash Landing The shark survival team purposely crash-lands off the remote Pacific island of Palau, where it must face against sharks as it struggles to reach shore. 8 p.m. Discovery
Laws of Jaws: Dangerous Waters Hosts Paul de Gelder, Nick LeBeouf, Mike Dornellas and Jamin Martinelli deliberately put themselves in danger to replicate recent shark attacks. 9 p.m. Discovery
Air Jaws Strikes Back Shark expert Chris Fallows leads a research team to explore a newly discovered feeding ground for sharks in waist-deep waters at the foot of a 200-foot cliff where seals from a nearby colony fend off attacks from great white sharks. Neil Hammerschlag and Enrico Gennari use a “drone-towed” seal decoy to study the behavior of predator and prey. 10 p.m. Discovery
MOVIES
Nobody’s Fool Writer-director Tyler Perry’s 2018 romantic comedy stars Tika Sumpter as a marketing firm employee who is in a relationship with a guy (Mehcad Brooks) she met online a year ago but hasn’t met in real life. Her recently paroled sister, Tanya (Tiffany Haddish), is convinced Danica is being catfished. Whoopi Goldberg, Omari Hardwick and Amber Riley also star. 8 p.m. EPIX
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Helen Fisher; author Jill Schlesinger. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Today Food with Daphne Oz; the cast of “Oklahoma!” performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Idris Elba; Ann Curry; Monica performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Chiquis and Lorenzo Rivera (“The Riveras”). Gretchen Connelie, Tommy Bahama. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Angela Bassett (“Otherhood”); Ekele Ukegbu performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Idris Elba. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Strahan & Sara Idris Elba; “The Bachelorette” recap: Rachel Lindsay. (N) noon KABC
The Talk Andie MacDowell. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Olivia Nuzzi. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kevin Bacon; Antoni Porowski; Tan France; Karamo Brown; Bobby Berk; the Highwomen perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Kathy Griffin; Anthony Davis; Hannah Brown. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Lights Out With David Spade Theo Von, Jen Kirkman, Nick Swardson. (N) 11:35 p.m. Comedy Central
The Late Late Show With James Corden John Legend; Mandy Moore; Hollywood Vampires perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Wanda Sykes; Jose Antonio Vargas; Jeff Quay. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
XVIII Pan American Games From Lima, Peru, 5 p.m. ESPN2
