What’s on TV Tuesday July, 30: ‘Pandora’ on CW

SERIES

America’s Got Talent Ellie Kemper joins the panel as a guest judge in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

Pandora A celebrated war veteran from a space battle cruiser delivers an alarming revelation to Jax (Priscilla Quintana) and Greg (John Harlan Kim) in this new episode of the science fiction drama. Oliver Dench also stars. 8 p.m. CW

The Bachelorette In the season finale of the unscripted series, Hannah must make her final choice, then talks to host Chris Harrison about her experience. 8 p.m. ABC

Good Trouble Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) and her team are in a stressful situation when the timeline for her app’s launch gets moved up. Tommy Martinez and Maia Mitchell also star. 8 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

The 100 Gabriel (guest star Chuku Modu) has an unexpected face-to-face encounter with an old friend. Eliza Taylor, Shannon Kook, Bob Morley, Paige Turco, Tasya Teles, Richard Harmon, Marie Avgeropoulos and Lindsey Morgan also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. CW

Animal Kingdom Smurf (Ellen Barkin) orders the Cody boys to plan a dangerous job while she orchestrates an elaborate party at the house. Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary and Finn Cole also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. TNT

Blood & Treasure Hardwick (James Callis) helps Danny (Matt Barr) and Lexi (Sofia Pernas) try to outmaneuver the Brotherhood in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS

60 Days In: Narcoland This new documentary series follows six undercover participants who embed themselves in illegal drug trafficking hot spots along the Interstate 65 corridor that encompasses six counties in Kentucky and Indiana to get a firsthand perspective on the narcotics trade. 10 p.m. A&E

Advertisement

The Detour Jared (Liam Carroll) devises a morbid plan to get his family to come together. Jason Jones, Natalie Zea and Ashley Gerasimovich also star in this new episode. 10:30 p.m. TBS

SPECIALS

Democratic Presidential Debate The first night of this new round includes Gov. Steve Bullock (D-Mont.), Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-Ind.), former Rep. John Delaney (D-Md.), former Gov. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas), Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Marianne Williamson (D). Dana Bash, Don Lemon and Jake Tapper moderate. From Detroit. 5 and 11 p.m. CNN

SHARK WEEK

Sharkwrecked: Crash Landing The shark survival team purposely crash-lands off the remote Pacific island of Palau, where it must face against sharks as it struggles to reach shore. 8 p.m. Discovery

Laws of Jaws: Dangerous Waters Hosts Paul de Gelder, Nick LeBeouf, Mike Dornellas and Jamin Martinelli deliberately put themselves in danger to replicate recent shark attacks. 9 p.m. Discovery

Air Jaws Strikes Back Shark expert Chris Fallows leads a research team to explore a newly discovered feeding ground for sharks in waist-deep waters at the foot of a 200-foot cliff where seals from a nearby colony fend off attacks from great white sharks. Neil Hammerschlag and Enrico Gennari use a “drone-towed” seal decoy to study the behavior of predator and prey. 10 p.m. Discovery

MOVIES

Nobody’s Fool Writer-director Tyler Perry’s 2018 romantic comedy stars Tika Sumpter as a marketing firm employee who is in a relationship with a guy (Mehcad Brooks) she met online a year ago but hasn’t met in real life. Her recently paroled sister, Tanya (Tiffany Haddish), is convinced Danica is being catfished. Whoopi Goldberg, Omari Hardwick and Amber Riley also star. 8 p.m. EPIX

Advertisement

Advertisement

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Helen Fisher; author Jill Schlesinger. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Today Food with Daphne Oz; the cast of “Oklahoma!” performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Idris Elba; Ann Curry; Monica performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Chiquis and Lorenzo Rivera (“The Riveras”). Gretchen Connelie, Tommy Bahama. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Angela Bassett (“Otherhood”); Ekele Ukegbu performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Idris Elba. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Strahan & Sara Idris Elba; “The Bachelorette” recap: Rachel Lindsay. (N) noon KABC

The Talk Andie MacDowell. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Olivia Nuzzi. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kevin Bacon; Antoni Porowski; Tan France; Karamo Brown; Bobby Berk; the Highwomen perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Kathy Griffin; Anthony Davis; Hannah Brown. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Lights Out With David Spade Theo Von, Jen Kirkman, Nick Swardson. (N) 11:35 p.m. Comedy Central

The Late Late Show With James Corden John Legend; Mandy Moore; Hollywood Vampires perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Wanda Sykes; Jose Antonio Vargas; Jeff Quay. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

XVIII Pan American Games From Lima, Peru, 5 p.m. ESPN2

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.