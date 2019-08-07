What’s on TV Thursday, Aug. 8: ‘Two Sentence Horror Stories’ on the CW

SERIES
Chasing the Cure In this new documentary series, medical professionals share advice to help find solutions for people suffering from undiagnosed, misdiagnosed or uncured medical mysteries. 6 p.m. TBS and TNT
The Outpost Wythers (Andrew Howard) hatches a plan to save Garret (Jake Stormoen) before it is too late. Jessica Green, Imogen Waterhouse and Aaron Fontaine also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW
MasterChef The contestants face a mystery box challenge with more mystery ingredients than ever before in this new episode of the cooking competition. 8 p.m. Fox
Two Sentence Horror Stories Jim Parrack (“True Blood”), Nicole Kang (“Batwoman”) and Aleyse Shannon (“Charmed”) are among the stars of this new anthology series that serves up contemporary tales of terror inspired by the viral fan fiction phenomenon: horror yarns that deliver a thrilling jolt in just two sentences. In the first of two new episodes, a serial killer with an obsession for single moms stalks a young mother who rejected him. Then, a low-paid assistant wakes up naked in her own bed after her office’s holiday party with no idea how she got there. 9 and 9:30 p.m. The CW
BBQ Brawl: Flay V. Symon Bobby Flay and Michael Symon battle it out in a tomahawk rib-eye challenge. 9 p.m. Food Network
Elementary Tech billionaire Odin Reichenbach (James Frain) inadvertently provides Holmes and Watson (Jonny Lee Miller, Lucy Liu) with a lead that could give them evidence that brings him to justice. Aidan Quinn and Jon Michael Hill also star in this new episode of the mystery series. 10 p.m. CBS
No One Saw a Thing In this new episode of the documentary series, the widow of murder victim Ken Rex McElroy comes forward offering eyewitness testimony, but investigators leave her frustrated at every turn. 11 p.m. Sundance
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Ben Stiller; Sherri Shepherd. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Financial adviser Winnie Sun; Clayton Kershaw, the Dodgers; Ed Begley Jr. (“CTRL ALT Delete”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Leslie Jones (“The Angry Birds Movie 2”); Whitney Cummings (“Can I Touch It?”); Vanessa Hudgens. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Strahan & Sara John Quiñones. (N) noon KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Hip-hop artist Meek Mill. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Surprise guest. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Lil Rel Howery; Lester Holt; Natalie Merchant performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Niecy Nash. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Leslie Jones; Monsta X and French Montana perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Josh Gad. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Billy Crudup; Robin Thede; Julian Dorio with the 8G Band. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Little League Baseball Midwest region: Iowa versus Minnesota, 8 a.m. ESPN; New England region: New Hampshire versus Rhode Island, 10 a.m. ESPN; Northwest region: Idaho versus Oregon, noon ESPN; Great Lakes region: Kentucky versus Michigan, 2 p.m. ESPN; Mid-Atlantic region: Washington, D.C., versus New York, 4 p.m. ESPN; West region: Northern California versus Hawaii, 6 p.m. ESPN
ATP Tennis Rogers Cup, round of 16, from Montreal, 9 a.m. ESPN2
Baseball The Angels visit the Boston Red Sox, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net
NFL Preseason Football The New York Jets visit the New York Giants, 4 p.m. NFL; the Chargers visit the Arizona Cardinals, 7 p.m. ABC
WNBA Basketball The Phoenix Mercury visit the Sparks, 7 p.m. ESPN2
