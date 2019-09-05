What’s on TV Friday: ‘Good Talk With Anthony Jeselnik’ on Comedy Central

SERIES

VICE News Tonight The news magazine ends its run. 7:30 p.m. HBO

Live From Lincoln Center Musicians of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center are in Greece for a performance of works by Mendelssohn, Beethoven and others. 9 p.m. KOCE

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Unexpected ingredients are the theme in this new episode which opens with host Guy Fieri at a culinary pub in Santa Fe, N.M., where the fare includes lamb neck and tamales. Then he finds a place in Kansas City, Mo., that serves duck-tongue tacos and braised pork jowl; and an El Paso deli that serves fries made from chickpeas. 9 p.m. Food Network

Racing Wives This new episode of the unscripted series travels to Daytona for one of the biggest and most dangerous races of the NASCAR season. 10 p.m. CMT

Couples Therapy Each episode of this documentary series, premiering with two new episodes, takes the format of therapy sessions with four couples, with therapist Dr. Orna Guralnik guiding them through a minefield of confrontations with each other. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Showtime

Killjoys Dutch and Zeph (Hannah John-Kamen, Kelly McCormack) embark on a sisterly road trip to find the key to the Lady’s (Alanna Bale) destruction. 10 p.m. Syfy

The UnXplained The season finale of this unscripted mystery series profiles lucky people who cheated death by squeaking through life-threatening situations. William Shatner hosts. 10:03 p.m. History

Good Talk With Anthony Jeselnik The successful stand-up comic and former writer for “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon” hosts this new comedy-interview show in which he sits down for a half-hour conversation with one of his friends, who include some of the brightest names in comedy. His guest for the series premiere is actor, comic and voice artist Nick Kroll, whose credits include “The League,” “Kroll Show,” “Parks and Recreation” and the upcoming “The Addams Family” animated movie. 11 p.m. Comedy Central

A Black Lady Sketch Show Robin Thede, Ashley Black, Gabrielle Dennis and Quinta Brunson star in the season finale. 11 p.m. HBO

MOVIES

Rust Creek Adapted from a story by Stu Pollard, Jen McGowan’s harrowing 2018 indie thriller stars Hermione Corfield as an overachieving college senior who takes a wrong turn on her way to a job interview and winds up lost and stranded deep in the remote Kentucky woods. Jay Paulson and Sean O’Bryan also star. 8 p.m. ShowtimeTALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Samantha Power; Antoinette Clarke; Tricia Clarke-Stone. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Sheryl Crow performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Grae Drake; Flor performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Orlando Bloom (“Carnival Row”); chef Rachael Ray. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Pamela Anderson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Comic Chelsea Handler; actors Melissa Claire Egan, Mark Grossman and Michelle Stafford. 1 p.m. KCBS

Dr. Phil A mother-of-two struggles with life and spends her time partying. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Taye Diggs (“All American”); Amanda Seales (“Bring the Funny”); the hosts of “The Real.” (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Washington Week President Donald Trump funding the border wall with money budgeted for defense; recent mass shootings in Texas and Ohio; more Republican congressional representatives retiring: Pete Williams, NBC; Yamiche Alcindor, PBS; Peter Baker, the New York Times; Philip Rucker, the Washington Post; Abby Livingston, the Texas Tribune. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Christina Hoff Sommers (“The Factual Feminist”). Presidential candidate former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-Ill.). Former Rep. John Delaney (D-Md.). Maria Teresa Kumar, Voto Latino; Matt Welch, Reason Magazine. (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson Republican presidential candidate Joe Walsh; Carlos Mencia; Jessica Yellin; Elisha Krauss. (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ryan Seacrest; Robin Thede; Derren Brown. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Nick Offerman; Keke Palmer; Brockhampton performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company 11:45 p.m. KCET; (N) 1 a.m. KLCS

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Beto O’Rourke; Hunter Schafer; Retta; Mark Lanegan performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

2019 U.S. Open Tennis Men’s Doubles Final, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Men’s Semifinals, 1 p.m. ESPN

Baseball The Angels visit the Chicago White Sox, 5 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Dodgers host the San Francisco Giants, 7 p.m. SportsNet LA

Soccer International Friendly: Mexico visits the United States, 6 p.m. FS1

