What’s on TV Friday: ‘Killjoys’ on Syfy

Peaking This new half-hour documentary series, premiering tonight with two episodes, presents intimate, candid portraits of athletes, told in their own words and experienced from their perspective during the 72-hour period immediately before, during and after a landmark event in their careers. The opener focuses on supercross star James Stewart as he prepares to make his comeback after being banned from competition for 16 months. Then Swedish cross-country mountain bike rider Jenny Rissveds reflects on her first race on the big stage. 9 p.m. CW

Reef Break In the season finale Cat (Poppy Montgomery) is on the run and fearing for her life while she tries to clear her name. Ray Stevenson and Desmond Chiam also star. 9 p.m. ABC

American Masters In the new episode “Raul Julia: The World’s a Stage,” Ben DeJesus offers a warm and insightful portrait of the Puerto Rico-born actor, known for his deadpan movie role as Gomez Addams in “The Addams Family” and its sequel “Addams Family Values,” and as a familiar face on Broadway where he was a rising star of the American theater. Julia was 54 when he died in 1994 following a stroke. Interviews include Anjelica Huston, Rita Moreno, Edward James Olmos and James Earl Jones. 9 p.m. KOCE

Murder in the Bayou In this new five-part true-crime documentary series, filmmaker Matthew Galkin revisits the still-unsolved murders of eight women whose bodies were discovered in drainage canals and rural areas around small-town Jennings, La., between 2005 and 2009. The subsequent investigation eventually revealed that all of the victims had become casualties of a violent sex and drug trade. 9 p.m. Showtime

Racing Wives Ashley surprises Kurt Busch on his 40th birthday in this new episode. 10 p.m. CMT

Killjoys The Lady’s (Alanna Bale) scheme to alter the atmosphere of Westerly to accommodate her new master race means that the moon will be totally uninhabitable for humans, sending Dutch, John and D’avin (Hannah John-Kamen, Aaron Ashmore, Luke Macfarlane) scrambling to stop her in this new episode. 10 p.m. Syfy

Room 104 From the fertile imaginations of sibling writer-directors Mark and Jay Duplass, this quirky anthology series — in which each episode revolves around characters who pass through the same room at a generic American chain motel — opens its third season with Luke Wilson and Christine Woods (“Brockmire”) starring as an estranged brother and sister who reconnect at the site of their future joint investment. 11 p.m. HBO

CBS This Morning Podcast host Laurie Santos; Medicare fraud. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Tennis player Coco Gauff; Meghan Trainor performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Cooking with Patti LaBelle. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kim Kardashian West; “Property Brothers” Jonathan and Drew Scott; Science Bob. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Kim Kardashian West. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Gretta Monahan. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Sean Hayes. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Surveillance cameras capture people touching, spitting and urinating on food in supermarkets. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Chance the Rapper; Jillian Bell. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil The mother of a man’s baby does not get along with his live-in girlfriend. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Brad Pitt (“Ad Astra”); Sean Hayes; tennis player Naomi Osaka. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Aaron Carter discusses domestic violence, police wellness checks and his mental health. (Part 2 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week Replacing the national security advisor; Democratic presidential debate: Jake Sherman, Politico; Anne Gearan, the Washington Post; Carl Hulse, the New York Times; Juana Summers, Associated Press. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Michael Moore; Bari Weiss; Fernand Amandi; Krystal Ball; Michael Steele. (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson Lisa Bloom; Democratic strategist Bob Shrum; Republican strategist Peter Van Voorhis. (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Curtis Jackson; Jillian Bell; Tori Kelly performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Dr. Phil McGraw; rapper Method Man; Shaed performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11:45 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Late Late Show With James Corden Melissa McCarthy; Elisabeth Moss; Jakob Dylan performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Bernie Sanders; Julio Torres; DeRay Mckesson; Carter McLean performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Baseball The Pittsburgh Pirates visit the Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the New York Mets, 4 p.m. SportsNet LA; the Angels host the Tampa Bay Rays, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net

