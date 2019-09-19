Dance til you drop at Segerstrom’s free National Dance Day celebration

National Dance Day, which last year drew about 1,500 people to Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, returns Saturday with an afternoon of free performances and workshops.

The all-ages, all-abilities event takes place from noon to 6 p.m. and features Polynesian dance and line dancing performances; hip-hop, Bollywood, ballet folklorico and salsa workshops; and the Rollettes, a dance troupe for women who use wheelchairs.

Dancers from competition shows “So You Think You Can Dance” and “World of Dance” also will make an appearance.

This year marks the 10th annual National Dance Day. The event was established by Nigel Lythgoe, co-founder and judge of “So You Think You Can Dance” and co-founder of the nonprofit American Dance Movement, and Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.).

Segerstrom in Orange County and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Arts in Washington, D.C., are the two official sites for the event. Other observances are spread throughout the country.

“There’s nothing more fun than having a day that really celebrates how dance brings together so many different ages, so many different bodies, so many different backgrounds,” said Jason Holland, Segerstrom’s vice president of community engagement.

In the spirit of dance for all, getting involved requires only internet access. Participants can learn the National Dance Day routine choreographed by Matt Steffanina on YouTube or livestream the event from Segerstrom’s Facebook page.

Learn the official 2019 National Dance Day routine.