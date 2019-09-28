Dog the Bounty Hunter reveals pulmonary embolism diagnosis

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman has been diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism, he has revealed.

The 66-year-old star of “Dog’s Most Wanted” finds himself battling his own potentially fatal health problems just three months after his wife, Beth Chapman, died of cancer.

A pulmonary embolism occurs when a clot travels from another part of the body to the lungs and blocks blood flow. The life-threatening event usually causes shortness of breath and chest pains, for which Chapman was rushed to the hospital two weeks ago.

Pulmonary embolisms can be treated with blood-thinning medications, which “Real Housewives” personality NeNe Leakes and tennis legend Serena Williams have both suffered and survived.

However, if left untreated, such embolisms can lead to sudden death, as was the case with ra pper Heavy D.

Chapman shared the news in an interview with Dr. Mehmet Oz, set to air on Monday’s episode of “The Dr. Oz Show.”

“I, all the time, stick my foot in my mouth, and I said, after Beth left, I’m not afraid to die,” said Chapman in the chat. “I take that back.”

The reality star told People that he has adopted healthier habits such as following a nutritious diet, taking anticoagulant medication and smoking fewer cigarettes — the last of which can be a major cause of blood clots.

“I don’t want to die right now,” he said. “I’m not afraid to die anymore, but I really didn’t care for awhile if something would happen. I do care now.”