What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Riverdale,’ ‘Nancy Drew’ on The CW and more

SERIES

Jay Leno’s Garage Lifestyle maven Martha Stewart shows off her vintage Edsel wagon in this new episode of the comedian’s auto-centric series. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

Riverdale The mystery drama’s Season 4 premiere is a farewell to both Archie’s (K.J. Apa) TV dad, Fred Andrews, and the actor who played him, Luke Perry, whose sudden death in March stunned fans and colleagues. 8 p.m. The CW

The Goldbergs Former “Cheers” castmates Kirstie Alley, Rhea Perlman, John Ratzenberger and George Wendt guest star as ABC’s “Cast From the Past” week continues. 8 p.m. ABC

Nature Five veteran naturalists share the insights they’ve gained from their many decades of field work in the new episode “The Serengeti Rules.” 8 p.m. KOCE

Schooled 1990s-era R&B group Boyz II Men guest stars on a new epsiode of the nostalgic sitcom. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Nancy Drew Carolyn Keene’s enduring teen detective comes to life in this modern reboot starring newcomer Kennedy McMann in the title role, with “Party of Five’s” Scott Wolf as Nancy’s dad. 9 p.m. The CW

Taken at Birth This three-night docu-series series relates the shocking story of hundreds of babies given away or sold by a small-town doctor in Georgia in the 1950s and 1960s. 9 p.m. TLC; also 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday. TLC

Single Parents Series star Leighton Meester’s real-life spouse, Adam Brody (“The O.C.”), guest stars as her ne’er-do-well ex-boyfriend and baby daddy in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. ABC

Wild Metropolis This new episode of the three-part nature series looks at how some animals “commute” in and out of urban areas to find food, shelter and/or a mate. 10 p.m. KOCE

MOVIES

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Track and field athlete Allyson Felix. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Ted Danson; Today Food with Jean-Georges Vongerichten. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Clive Owen; Ed O’Neill. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Billy Bush; fashion and lifestyle expert Sydney Sadick. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live with Kelly and Ryan Clive Owen; Conkarah performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Former U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray News anchor David Muir; Brittany Snow. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Neil deGrasse Tyson. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Sharon Osbourne’s birthday celebration with an audience full of cancer survivors; Shannen Doherty. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Evidence suggests a daily dose of aspirin may be dangerous; Billy Bush; cheesy chicken roll-ups. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Chloë Grace Moretz; pyschic Theresa Caputo; Drew Carey. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Open marriage. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Woody Harrelson. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Michael Ealy; new favorite things; guest cohost Tisha Campbell. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Botched breast procedure leads to MRSA; new weight-loss drug; accidental circumcision. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

The Wendy Williams Show This fall’s must-see movies; fall accessories. 4 p.m. KCOP

The Real Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles); Omar Miller (“Ballers”). 5 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET, midnight KVCR, 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Will Smith. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jesse Eisenberg; Hailee Steinfeld; Steve Miller performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jonathan Van Ness (“Queer Eye”); Brett Gelman (“Fleabag”); Big Thief performs; Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-South Bend, Ind.). (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Howard Stern; Aaron Paul. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Conan Niecy Nash; comic Gavin Matts. Midnight TBS

The Late Late Show With James Corden Adam DeVine; Kieran Culkin; Adam Lambert performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Ted Danson; Elizabeth Olsen; Diane von Furstenberg. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Kal Penn, Kiran Deol and Moses Storm (“Sunnyside”). (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Preseason basketball The New Orleans Pelicans take on the Chicago Bulls, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Lakers play the Brooklyn Nets in Shanghai, China. 4:30 a.m. Tue., SportsNet

Baseball The St. Louis Cardinals battle the Atlanta Braves, and the Dodgers face the Washington Nationals in the fifth and deciding games in the teams’ respective division-series match-ups. 2 and 5:30 p.m. TBS

Customized TV listings are available here: latimes.com/tvtimes