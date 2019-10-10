What’s on TV Friday: ‘Fresh Off the Boat,’ the NLCS and more

SERIES

Are You Afraid of the Dark? The 1990s anthology series featuring scary stories for kids is back for a three-episode reboot. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

Charmed The magical trio (Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery, Madeleine Mantock) are back in action as this reboot of the supernatural drama returns for a second season. 8 p.m. The CW

American Housewife Series star Diedrich Bader has a reunion with Drew Carey and other costars from “The Drew Carey Show” as ABC’s “Cast From the Past” week continues. 8 p.m. ABC

Fresh Off the Boat Ken Jeong, who appeared with Constance Wu in the hit 2018 romantic comedy “Crazy Rich Asians,” guest stars in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

Dynasty A grim discovery on the family’s estate casts a dark cloud over the upcoming Carrington Foundation fundraiser in the soapy drama’s third-season premiere. With Grant Show and Elizabeth Gillies. 9 p.m. CW

Great Performances In a new “Now Hear This,” host Scott Yoo explores how George Frideric Handel’s time in Italy influenced the 18th century British-German composer’s music. 9 p.m. KOCE

Gabby Duran & the Unsittables This new family sitcom stars Kylie Cantrall (“Raven’s Home”) as a 13-year-old who gets hired to babysit an unruly band of extraterrestrial kids hiding out on Earth. 9 p.m. Disney Channel

Gold Rush There’s trouble brewing as this unscripted series opens a 10th season with the two-hour episode “Crisis in the Klondike.” 9 p.m. Discovery Channel

Advertisement

Murder in the Bayou This five-part true-crime series about a shocking spate of murders in a small Louisiana town ends its run. 9 p.m. Showtime

Ghost Nation Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves and Dave Tango of “Ghost Hunters” fame return in this new paranormal investigation series. Followed by the debut of the similarly-themed six-part series “Hometown Horror.” 10 and 11 p.m. Travel Channel

SPECIALS

Taken at Birth The three-night documentary series, about a small-town doctor in Georgia who gave away or sold an untold number of infants in the 1950s-60s, concludes. 9 p.m. TLC

The Hispanic Heritage Awards Mexican film star Eugenio Derbez, singer Alejandro Fernández and boxer Canelo Álvarez are feted at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., in this year’s edition of the annual ceremony. 10 p.m. KOCE

MOVIES

Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster Turner Classic Movies’ month-long Friday-night series of Japanese kaiju flicks continues and includes this 1965 tale that also features Godzilla, Mothra and Rodan. 5 p.m. TCM

Holiday Katharine Hepburn and Cary Grant costar in director George Cukor’s 1938 remake of the 1930 romantic comedy of the same name. 8 p.m. KCET

Advertisement

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today International Day of the Girl; Alessia Cara performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Advertisement

Good Morning America Julie Andrews; Ed Norton and Gugu Mbatha-Raw; Blanco Brown. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Elizabeth Wagmeister, Variety; Matt Maeson performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Anne Hathaway; Alfre Woodard; Liza Koshy. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Sara Haines and Keke Palmer (“GMA3”); Elvis Duran. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show The judges from “Hot Bench”; Eddie Jackson (“Game Day Eats”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Adam Lambert performs. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Beyoncé’s father; Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Erin Andrews (“Dancing With the Stars”); soccer star Brandi Chastain; Simone Boyce, NBC. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil An attorney, a detective and a criminologist discuss the Stacey Stites murder. (Part 2 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Nick Cannon and Nicole Scherzinger (“The Masked Singer”); Joshua Radin performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Alfonso Ribeiro; Tisha Campbell. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Surgery costing more than $650,000; obsession with vapor rub; banana tea; flossing teeth. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week Sudden withdrawal of U.S. forces from part of Syria; impeachment; 2020 election: Margaret Brennan, CBS; Carl Hulse, the New York Times; Toluse Olorunnipa, the Washington Post; Abby Phillip, CNN. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); Ben Domenech; John Heilemann; Shawna Thomas. (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer; radio personality John Kobylt; criminal defense attorney Sara Azari; Brian Tyler Cohen. (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11:35 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Jim Gaffigan; Antoni Porowski. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Hockey The Ducks battle the Columbus Blue Jackets. 4 p.m. FS Prime

College football Virginia meets Miami, 5 p.m. ESPN; Colorado plays Oregon, 7 p.m. FS1

Baseball The Washington Nationals visit the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 1 of the NLCS. 5 p.m. TBS

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

Customized TV listings are available here: latimes.com/tvtimes