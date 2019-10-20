Museums in L.A. this week: ‘With Pleasure’ at MOCA and more

Here is a list of new museum shows in L.A. for Oct. 20-27:
Openings
Experience 43: Plant Survey of artist Amely Spötzl’s works inspired by the natural world features photographs, drawings, sculptures and more. El Segundo Museum of Art (ESMoA), 208 Main St., El Segundo. Starts Thu.; ends Jan. 25. Closed Sun.-Wed. Free. (424) 277-1020. esmoa.org
Arthur Beaumont: Art of the Sea Watercolors by the painter whose works saluted the accomplishments of the U.S. Navy. Bowers Museum, 2002 N. Main St., Santa Ana. Opens Sat.; ends Feb. 2. Closed Mon. Special $10-$15; under 12, free. (714) 567-3600. bowers.org
Museum Auto One-day event features classic cars, a photography exhibition, multimedia art installations and more. Friendship Auditorium, 3201 Riverside Dr., L.A. Next Sun., 7 a.m.-5 p.m. $20. eventbrite.com
With Pleasure: Pattern and Decoration in American Art 1972–1985 Survey includes painting, sculpture, collage, ceramics, textiles, etc. by forty-five artists. Museum of Contemporary Art, 250 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Opens next Sun.; ends May 11. Closed Tue. $8-$15 (includes same-day admission to the Geffen Contemporary; jurors and under 12, free; Thursdays after 5 p.m., free. (213) 626-6222. moca.org