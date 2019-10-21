What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘The Flash’ on the CW

SERIES

NCIS The team investigates a Marine corporal (guest star Camryn Grimes) who may have killed her neighbor while under a hypnotherapist’s treatment for insomnia. Meanwhile, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) makes a connection with his new neighbors after one of their kids accidentally sends a baseball crashing through his window. Laura San Giacomo, Jack Fisher and Louise Barnes also guest star in this new episode of the procedural drama. 8 p.m. CBS

The Flash Barry (Grant Gustin) hunts a terrifying meta-human with an unquenchable thirst in this new episode of the superhero drama. 8 p.m. CW

SoCal Connected “Who Killed Josiah?,” a new episode of the local newsmagaine series, visits Arcata, home of Humboldt State University, a town polarized over allegations of racism and police incompetence surrounding the death of college student Josiah Lawson. (N) 8 p.m. and midnight KCET

Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge Lil’ Pump joins Martha Stewart’s team and Eve joins Snoop Dogg’s for a Halloween-themed episode of the celebrity cooking show. 8 p.m. VH1

Arrow Oliver, John, Laurel and Tatsu (Stephen Amell, David Ramsey, Katie Cassidy and Rila Fukushima) hunt for an important person within The Monitor’s plan. 9 p.m. CW

Mixed-ish As her first school dance approaches, Bow (Arica Himmel) senses she needs to consider the social impact she might have due to the date she chooses to accompany her in this new episode of the spinoff comedy. 9 p.m. ABC

Fixer to Fabulous Dave and Jenny Marrs renovate historic houses in their hometown of Bentonville, Ark., in this new home makeover series. In the premiere they’re approached by new clients who have fallen in love with New Orleans-style architecture. 9 p.m. HGTV

The Purge The city cleans up after the previous night’s Purge, but Ryan, Marcus, Esme and Ben (Max Martini, Derek Luke, Paola Nuñez and Joel Allen) can’t shake its effects in this new episode of the dystopian drama. 9 p.m. USA

black-ish Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) is thrilled when Dre (Anthony Anderson) is invited to join an elite social club for well-to-do black patrons and looks forward to mingling, but Dre has misgivings. Also, Junior (Marcus Scribner) helps Pops (Laurence Fishburne) decide on a wedding date. 9:30 p.m. ABC

Frontline Producer Michael Kirk devotes the hour to exploring how President Trump turned the immigration issue in the United States into a political cudgel he could use to fuel division and occasionally violence among right-wing extremists in the new documentary “Zero Tolerance.” 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

In a Man’s World The finale of the first season of this documentary series, which gives women a chance to experience how differently their male counterparts often are treated, is devoted to an immigrant whose parents sacrificed much so she could have a better life. 10 p.m. Bravo

SPECIALS

Animated Halloween fare Linus stakes out a spot in the pumpkin patch, hoping to catch a glimpse of the Great Pumpkin in the classic “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.” Then Woody, Buzz and the gang stop at a motel, and one of them goes missing in “Toy Story of Terror!” 8 and 8:30 p.m. ABC

The Douglas Dynasty: Fame, Addiction, Finding Home Diane Sawyer talks to author Cameron Douglas (son of Michael Douglas and grandson of Kirk Douglas) about growing up in a Hollywood dynasty, his addiction, rehabs, crime and drug dealing, and his seven years in federal prison. 10 p.m. ABC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Bret Baier; singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette; acting DEA administrator Uttam Dhillon. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Carly Simon; Ree Drummond; Chris Janson performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Mark Hyman; Susan Goldberg; Kate Beckinsale; Jenna Dewan; Sunny Hostin; “Dancing With the Stars.” (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kate Beckinsale (“Farming”); Anna Camp. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author Newt Gingrich; Edward Norton. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Sunny Hostin (“Truth About Murder”); Peter Walsh. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Kron Moore and Ed Quinn (“The Oval”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Taye Diggs; Elisha Cuthbert. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Videos of people committing shocking and violent acts against their neighbors; identity theft. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Mario López; J.B. Smoove; chef Aarón Sánchez. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman says her sister is a manipulator who steals, faked cancer and may have been a prostitute. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Keegan-Michael Key (“Green Eggs and Ham”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Lash tinting and micro-needling; whether Ozzy Osbourne is a genetic mutant; genes and alcohol. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

The Wendy Williams Show Kathy Griffin (“Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story”); Wale and Jeremih perform. 4 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 1 a.m. KLCS; 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

Conan Paul Rudd. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jessica Biel; Billy Crudup; Jay Jurden. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Lithgow; Camila Mendes; Ree Drummond. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Benedict Cumberbatch; Kelly Ripa; David Byrne performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Joel Edgerton; Harry Connick Jr.; Noah Cyrus performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers James Spader; Tim Meadows; Alison Roman; Terence Higgins performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Rosario Dawson; Zoey Deutch. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

2019 World Series Game 1: The Washington Nationals visit the Houston Astros, 5 p.m. Fox

NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Winnipeg Jets, 5 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Anaheim Ducks visit the Nashville Predators, 5 p.m. FS Prime

NBA Basketball The New Orleans Pelicans visit the Toronto Raptors, 5 p.m. TNT; the Lakers visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. TNT

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.