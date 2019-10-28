What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘The Conners’ Halloween episode

SERIES

The Voice Taylor Swift continues as a mega-mentor on the second night of the knockout rounds. 8 p.m. NBC

The Flash In a Halloween episode Barry (Grant Gustin) tries to get Cisco (Carlos Valdes) prepared for the upcoming Crisis. Meanwhile, Ramsey Rosso (guest star Sendhil Ramamurthy) uses his new abilities to skirt death but sacrifices his humanity in the process. Candice Patton and Danielle Panabaker also star. 8 p.m. CW

The Conners Halloween brings nothing but horror for Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) after she uncovers a shocking secret when trying to reopen the Lunch Box. Also, Darlene (Sara Gilbert) continues to deal with her complicated love life. John Goodman also stars. 8 p.m. ABC

Bless This Mess Mike (Dax Shepard) celebrates Halloween by scaring the wits out of Rio (Lake Bell) all night long, until she turns the tables on him and things take a dark and dangerous turn in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

Mixed-ish The popular girls at school ask Rainbow (Arica Himmel) to join their group Halloween costume as Tootie from “The Facts of Life” in this new episode of the spinoff comedy. 9 p.m. ABC

Empire Lucious (Terrence Howard) tries to make amends with an old friend while Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) vies to assert control in this new episode. Andre 9 p.m. Fox

Retro Report on PBS Topics in the season finale include sex education programs, crime, Ryan White’s legacy, Napster and TV bullying. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Chopped A five-part tournament draws to a close with three rounds in the season finale of the cooking competition. Alex Guarnaschelli, Marc Murphy and Martha Stewart are the judges, with host Ted Allen. 9 p.m. Food Network

Advertisement

black-ish Halloween is approaching and the Johnson family can’t agree on a family costume theme. Miles Brown, Marcus Scribner, Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross star with guest star Aiden Lewandowski. 9:30 p.m. ABC

Frontline: Fire in Paradise The horrifying Camp Fire, the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in the history of California, started on Nov. 8, 2018, in Northern California. Now, a year later, major questions remain over who is to blame for the conflagration and why it was so catastrophic, virtually wiping out a densely populated foothill town known, ironically, as Paradise. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

MOVIES

Any One of Us This moving documentary chronicles the long comeback road that still lies ahead of professional mountain biker Paul Basagoitia, who was at the top of his sport four years ago when a devastating crash left the young athlete paralyzed from the waist down. Despite little encouragement from doctors, Basagoitia threw himself wholeheartedly into his therapy and now is able to enjoy recreational riding on an electric bicycle. 9 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Cardinal Timothy Dolan; Allison Moorer; David Chang. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Author Tom Brokaw. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Angie Cruz; Emma Thompson and Henry Golding; Tieghan Gerard; “Dancing With the Stars.” (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Sheriff Alex Villanueva; Elizabeth Wagmeister, Variety; Alejandra Guzman. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Henry Golding (“Last Christmas”); Bear Grylls (“Running Wild With Bear Grylls”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

The View Crime survivor Kristene Chapa and her mother, Grace Chapa. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Reid Scott (“Black and Blue”); Kyan Douglas (“Queer Eye”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Edward Norton. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show The 1986 “Preppy Killer” case and the death of 18-year-old Jennifer Levin. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Chore-Play; Max Greenfield; magician Shin Lim. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman’s 11-year-old son is extremely violent and threatened to kill her and a student at his school. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ewan McGregor (“Doctor Sleep”); guest host Howie Mandel. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Advertisement

The Doctors A woman’s fiancé locks all of their sweets in a safe inside the refrigerator; Word of the Day. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

SoCal Connected An investigation reveals how the state and many cities have let developers get away for decades with not paying their fair share when they replace affordable lodging with luxury hotels up and down California’s coast. (N) 8 p.m. KCET, midnight KCET

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Rapper Noname. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Aaron Paul (“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”). (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jason Momoa; comedy duo Rhett & Link. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jennifer Aniston; Thomas Middleditch. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Ewan McGregor; Linda Hamilton; Caamp performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Hailee Steinfeld; Mallrat performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Emma Thompson; Taran Killam; Jeremy O. Harris. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

NHL Hockey Tampa Bay Lightning visits the New York Rangers, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Ducks host the Winnipeg Jets, 7 p.m. FS Prime

2019 World Series Game 5: The Washington Nationals visit the Houston Astros, 5 p.m. Fox

MLS Soccer Playoffs LAFC hosts the Seattle Sounders FC, 6 p.m. ESPN

NBA Basketball The Lakers host the Memphis Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.