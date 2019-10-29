Dance in L.A. this week: ‘Farruquito Flamenco’ and more

Here is a list of dance performances in L.A. for Nov. 3-10:

Dance at the Museum: Merce Cunningham Tribute Students from the USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance salute the influential dancer-choreographer. Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. Sun., 4:30 p.m. Included with museum admission ($5, $7; 17 and under, free); advance tickets recommended. (949) 494-8971. lagunaartmuseum.org

L.A. Dances Two-month festival, with three distinct programs, features classic and contemporary works by Kyle Abraham, Bella Lewitzky, Benjamin Millepied and others. L.A. Dance Project, 2245 E. Washington Blvd., L.A. Sun., Thu.-next Sun., 8 p.m.; ends Nov. 24. $45. (213) 422-8762. ladanceproject.org

Farruquito Flamenco International flamenco star Juan Manuel Fernandez Montoya, a.k.a., “Farruquito,” and company perform. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Wed., 8 p.m. $39 and up. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org. Also at the Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Sat., 8 p.m. $36 and up. (818) 677-3000. TheSoraya.org

Benise: Fuego! The Spanish guitarist and a cohort of musicians and dancers perform. Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, Fred Kavli Theatre, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Fri., 8 p.m. $34-$100.50. (805) 449-2787. civicartsplaza.com. Also at Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. Sat., 8 p.m. $55-$95. (562) 916-8500. cerritoscenter.com

Not Quite Midnight Quebec-based dance company Cas Public explores classic fairytales; for ages 9 and up. Theatre Raymond Kabbaz, 10361 W. Pico Blvd., L.A. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $15, $25. (310) 286-0553. trk.us.com

Fiesta del Dia de Los Muertos Danza Floricanto/USA celebrates the Mexican holiday. ARC Pasadena, 1158 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m. $10-$25. (562) 335-8554. danzafloricantousa.org

Hawaiian ’Ohana Keali’i Ceballos’ dance troupe Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani and musical group the Daniel Ho Trio perform. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sat., 11 a.m. $5 and up. (310) 434-3200. thebroadstage.org

Swan Lake/Loch na hEala Director-choreographer Michael Keegan-Dolan and his dance company Teac Damsa reimagine the classic ballet through the lens of Irish folklore in this CAP UCLA presentation. Royce Hall, UCLA, 10745 Dickson Court, Westwood. Sat., 8 p.m. $28–$59. (310) 825-2101. cap.ucla.edu

Black Grace Dance company from New Zealand mixes Maori and Pacific Islander traditions with modern dance and hip-hop. Neighborhood Congregational Church, 340 St. Ann’s Drive, Laguna Beach. Next Sun., 6 p.m. $50; seating is limited. lagunadancefestival.org