Getty Center and Getty Villa to remain closed through Friday because of fire

The unpredictable nature of the Getty fire and a dire warning of hurricane-strength Santa Ana winds have prompted the Getty Center and the Getty Villa to remain closed through Friday, museum officials said Tuesday.

The Getty is still safe and secure, representatives said. But the fire, which has burned more than 650 acres and prompted mass evacuations, was only 15% contained Tuesday afternoon, and the National Weather Service said winds topping 80 mph could sweep over the region through Thursday evening.

These winds, potentially the strongest here in more than a decade, could stoke the Getty fire. The Getty Center has been serving as a staging ground and hub for emergency responders.

A representative for the Getty Museum, which encompasses the Getty Center in Brentwood and the Getty Villa in Pacific Palisades, wrote in an email that the decision to remain closed was made “out of an abundance of caution related to the weather conditions, to allow space for continued movement of fire equipment, and because road closures would make it difficult for visitors and staff to come to either facility.”

Should conditions get worse, however, the Getty Center maintains that it is still the safest place for the art in a fire. The nearby Eames House, the historic Midcentury Modern landmark, also remains closed until further notice.

