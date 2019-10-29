What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘The Goldbergs’ Halloween episode on ABC

SERIES

Riverdale In this new Halloween episode, ominous video recordings start turning up on people’s doorsteps, sending ripples of apprehension through the community. At Stonewall Prep, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) discovers several students have disappeared, while Archie’s (K.J. Apa) Halloween party — designed to offer a safe space for local kids — is visited by some unwelcome party crashers. Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes also star. 8 p.m. CW

The Goldbergs Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) buys four paintings for a great price but soon suspects that something supernatural is causing them to be destroyed in this Halloween episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC

Nature In the delta of the Okavango River, a hyena and a warthog family share neighboring dens and help each other by watching out for threatening predators in a new episode of the documentary series. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Schooled Coach Mellor’s (Bryan Callen) plans for a couple’s Halloween costume with Julie (Valerie Azlynn) might be derailed by Principal Glascott (Tim Meadows) in this new episode of the comedy. AJ Michalka and Brett Dier also star. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Nancy Drew As the funeral for Tiffany Hudson (Sinead Curry) nears, her confused spirit seemingly haunts Horseshoe Bay. Kennedy McMann and Maddison Jaizani also star. 9 p.m. CW

Modern Family After years of failure, Phil (Ty Burrell) is determined to scare his wife (Julie Bowen), but it’s Gloria (Sofia Vergara) who’s frightened — about her age, when for the first time someone correctly assumes she is married to Jay (Ed O’Neill). 9 p.m. ABC

NOVA A trove of fossils reveals how mammals took over after an asteroid wiped out the dinosaurs 66 million years ago. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

SEAL Team Jason (David Boreanaz) pleads to be sent to help Clay and Ray (Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr.), who are under attack while on a mission abroad to protect a U.S. ambassador. 9 p.m. CBS

S.W.A.T. After an arsenal of assault rifles is stolen from LAPD, Street (Alex Russell) reaches out to his estranged foster brother (guest star Cory Hardrict) to help with the joint investigation with the Long Beach Police Department. Shemar Moore and Kenny Johnson also star, with recurring guest star Obba Babatund. 10 p.m. CBS

Life From Above The new episode “Colorful Planet” features Earth’s kaleidoscope of colors, including swirls of turquoise phytoplankton in the oceans, China’s blooming yellow flowers and the waters near Argentina that are spotted with green lights at night. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Baroness von Sketch Show The comedy series returns for a new season. Midnight IFC

SPECIALS

World’s Biggest Ghost Hunt: Pennhurst Asylum Five investigators are locked for two weeks inside the legendary Pennhurst Asylum in Pennsylvania to document unexplained reports of paranormal activity, including mysterious noises and voices and alleged physical attacks by spirits in this new special. 8 p.m. A&E

The Bronx, USA Producer George Shapiro delivers a love letter to his hometown borough in this new documentary directed by Danny Gold. Shapiro revisits memories from his childhood and talks with members of the 2017 graduating class of DeWitt Clinton High School. The film also features interviews with Alan Alda and his wife, Arlene; singer Melissa Manchester; former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell; and Carl and Rob Reiner. 9 p.m. HBO

MOVIES

Twitches Twins Tia and Tamera Mowry star as Alex and Camryn in this 2005 fantasy based on the books by H.B. Gilmour and Randi Reisfeld. Jennifer Robertson and Pat Kelly also star. 6 p.m. Disney

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Jennifer Aniston; Reese Witherspoon; Mitch Landrieu. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Robert De Niro; Al Pacino; Ray Romano; Kerry Washington; Hannah Hart. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Emilia Clarke; Rachel Hollis. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Billy Bush; Lindsay Wagner and Sofia Carson; Gabriel Iglesias; Mariachi Divas perform. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Emilia Clarke (“Last Christmas”); Harry Connick Jr. chats and performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.); author Mary Wilson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Wendi McLendon-Covey (“The Goldbergs”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show LisaRaye McCoy; Celeste Barber. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Olivia Newton-John. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show New rules for buying, cooking and eating pork; a bacon lover’s guide. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Bradley Whitford and Anna Camp; Wiz Khalifa; NFL star DeAngelo Williams. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC, 1 a.m. Bravo

Dr. Phil Parents claim that their daughter, 23, couch surfs with strangers she meets online and that she stabbed her father. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”); Halsey performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Jane Seymour (“The Kominsky Method”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Between the Lines With Barry Kibrick Living the best life possible. 9 p.m. KLCS

Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Deon Cole (“black-ish”). (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Emilia Clarke; Bobby Cannavale; Booker T. Jones; FKA Twigs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Norman Reedus; Cynthia Erivo; Miranda Lambert performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Rob Lowe; Mackenzie Davis; Chris Porter. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) Midnight KVCR

The Late Late Show With James Corden Arnold Schwarzenegger; Linda Hamilton. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers John Krasinski; Joel Kim Booster; Amy McGrath. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Chelsea Handler. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

NBA Basketball The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Boston Celtics, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Clippers visit the Utah Jazz, 7 p.m. ESPN and FS Prime

2019 World Series Game 7: The Washington Nationals visit the Houston Astros (if necessary), 5 p.m. Fox

MLS Soccer Toronto FC visit Atlanta United FC, 5 p.m. FS1

NHL Hockey The Minnesota Wild visit the St. Louis Blues, 5 p.m. NBCSP; the Kings host the Vancouver Canucks, 7:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.