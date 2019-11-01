What’s on TV This Week: ‘The Little Mermaid Live!’, ‘His Dark Materials’ and more

SUNDAY
Achievement in science, technology, etc., is honored at the star-studded, fifth-annual “Breakthrough Prize.” With Tyra Banks, Drew Barrymore, LeVar Burton, et al. 7 p.m. National Geographic Channel
After four seasons, “The Durrells in Corfu” airs its series finale on “Masterpiece.” With Keeley Hawes. 8 p.m. KOCE
A woman reconnects with an old beau for a “Christmas Scavenger Hunt” in this holiday romance. With Kim Shaw and Kevin McGarry. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
It’s “Always and Forever Christmas” at the holiday shop a marketing exec inherits from her granddad in this new TV movie. With Lexi Lawson. 8 p.m. Lifetime
They’re talking turkey — and mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, etc., — in a second season of “Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge.” Giada De Laurentiis hosts. 9 p.m. Food Network
Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Rosalía and Lil Nas X are among the nominees at the “2019 MTV Europe Music Awards.” Becky G hosts the festivities from Seville, Spain. 9 p.m. MTV
“The Affair” is over. The drama starring Dominic West and Maura Tierney offers its series finale. 9 p.m. Showtime
MONDAY
Contemporary composers including Eric Whitacre and Morten Lauridsen discuss the state of choral music today in the documentary “American Voices.” 7:30 p.m. KOCE
Bakers, start your ovens! “Holiday Baking Championship” is back on for another season. Jesse Palmer hosts. 9 and 10 p.m. Food Network
An intrepid young girl (“Logan’s” Dafne Keen) makes shocking discoveries while searching for a missing friend in “His Dark Materials,” a new series based on Philip Pullman’s fantasy novels. Ruth Wilson, James McAvoy and “Hamilton’s” Lin-Manuel Miranda also star. 9 p.m. HBO
See how residents of the South Bronx battled back against both destructive blazes and bureaucratic indifference during the 1970s in the documentary “Decade of Fire” on a new “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE
TUESDAY
Journey “under the sea” without so much as a snorkel with “The Little Mermaid Live!” “Moana’s” Auli’i Cravalho plays the title role in this live-action version of Disney’s 1989 animated musical. With Queen Latifah, Shaggy, John Stamos and host Amber Riley. 8 p.m. ABC
Will artificial intelligence try to kill us all, like in the “Terminator” movies, or simply bore us to death like in Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi fable “AI: Artificial Intelligence”? Find out on a new “Frontline.” 9 p.m. KOCE
“Captain Marvel’s” Brie Larson goes “Running Wild With Bear Grylls” through the Panamanian jungle as this celebrity outdoor-adventure series returns with new episodes. 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel
“AGT’s” Howie Mandel is among the celebs telling tales about the times they got scared witless in the new paranormal series “Famously Afraid.” 10 p.m. Travel Channel
WEDNESDAY
The new documentary “Virtually History” takes a you-are-there look at the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989. Anytime, YouTube Originals
The legendary lensmen who helped filmmakers Charlie Chaplin, D.W. Griffith, et al., shape the art form’s visual vocabulary are saluted in the new documentary “Image Makers: The Adventures of America’s Pioneer Cinematographers.” 5 and 9 p.m. Turner Classic Movies
Alex Rodriguez and entrepreneur Macus Lemonis help athletes and entertainers get on firmer financial footing in the new series “Back in the Game.” 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
Whatcha gonna do, brother, when Hulk Hogan and the 24-inch pythons put in a cameo on a new episode of “The Goldbergs”? 8 p.m. ABC
“Dead Sea Scroll Detectives” use state-of-the-art technology to try to reconstruct those ancient Jewish religious texts on this new episode of “Nova.” 9 p.m. KOCE
Patti LaBelle, Smokey Robinson, et al., sing the praises of “The Apollo” in this new documentary about the venerable Harlem venue. 9 p.m. HBO
THURSDAY
“The Office’s” Rainn Wilson reprises his role as Bonnie’s (Allison Janney) therapist on a new episode of “Mom.” 9 p.m. CBS
Patton Oswalt (“The King of Queens”) guest stars on a new episode of “Will & Grace.” 9:30 p.m. NBC
You wanna go to Ghana? Conan O’Brien takes a tour of that West African nation on a new edition of the late-night host’s occasional travelogue “Conan Without Borders.” 10 p.m. TBS
FRIDAY
You might just like “Green Eggs and Ham,” or you might not give a damn. Adam Devine and Michael Douglas lend their voices to this new animated series inspired by the writings of Dr. Seuss. Anytime, Netflix
Oh, the weather outside is frightful, but the hookups are delightful in the new teen-themed rom-com “Let It Snow.” With Shameik Moore and “Mad Men’s” Kiernan Shipka. Anytime, Netflix
The new documentary “One Child Nation” looks at the impact of the Chinese government’s decades-old policy restricting the sizes of families. Anytime, Amazon Prime
Ken Watanabe is “The King” and Kelli O’Hara is the “I” in the classic Rodgers & Hammerstein musical “The King and I” on a new “Great Performances.” 9 p.m. KOCE
SATURDAY
Can you tell me how to get to “Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration”? Joseph Gordon-Levitt hosts this star-studded salute to the classic children’s educational series. 7 p.m. HBO
Strange women lying in ponds distributing swords is the basis for the family-friendly 2019 Arthurian fantasy “The Kid Who Would Be King.” With Louis Ashbourne Serkis (yup, Andy’s kid) and Rebecca Ferguson. 7:45 p.m. HBO
A sports photographer (Merritt Patterson) gets a shot at romance in the new TV movie “Picture a Perfect Christmas.” With Jon Cor. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
Tune in for a “Radio Christmas” with this new holiday movie starring “The Cosby Show’s” Keshia Knight Pulliam and “WKRP’s” Tim Reid. 8 p.m. Lifetime
The new nature series “Blue Planet Now” examines the impact of climate change on marine environments around the world. 9 p.m. BBC America
The documentary “Sea of Shadows” charts efforts to save an endangered species of whale native to the Gulf of California. 9 and 10:48 p.m. National Geographic Channel
Indie rockers Vampire Weekend descend on a new episode of the concert series “Austin City Limits.” 11 p.m. KOCE