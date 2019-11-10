Dance in L.A. this week: New Zealand’s Black Grace and more

Here is a list of dance performances in L.A. for Nov. 10-17:

Black Grace This dance company from New Zealand mixes Maori and Pacific Islander traditions with modern dance and hip-hop. Neighborhood Congregational Church, 340 St. Ann’s Drive, Laguna Beach. Sun., 6 p.m. $50; seating is limited. lagunadancefestival.org Also at USC’s Bovard Auditorium, 3551 Trousdale Parkway, L.A. Mon., 7:30 p.m. Free. RSVP at visionsandvoices.usc.edu

L.A. Dances Two-month festival, with three distinct programs, features classic and contemporary works by Kyle Abraham, Bella Lewitzky, Benjamin Millepied and others. L.A. Dance Project, 2245 E. Washington Blvd., L.A. Sun., Thu.-next Sun., 8 p.m.; ends Nov. 24. $45. (213) 422-8762. ladanceproject.org

Artists for Aveni Foundation American Ballet Theatre principal dancers Stella Abrera and James Whiteside and others perform in this benefit. Aratani Theater, 244 S. San Pedro St., Little Tokyo, downtown L.A. Thu., 7 p.m. $90-$200; VIP, $500. jaccc.org

Advertisement

Dance/Back 2019 Works by BrockusRED and rising local choreographers are featured in this annual benefit. Madrid Theatre, 21622 Sherman Way, Canoga Park. Fri., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 6 p.m. By donation. (818) 347-9419. brockusproject.org

Luminario Ballet’s Gala Bacchanal The troupe performs with aerialist Dreya Weber in this fundraiser. Beverly Hills Women’s Club, 1700 Chevy Chase Drive, Beverly Hills. Sat., 5:30 p.m. $300-$500. luminarioballet.org

Nutcracker Tea Dancers from Los Angeles Ballet perform highlights from the holiday favorite as part of this annual fundraiser. Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, 9850 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills. Sat., 11 a.m., 2 and 5:30 p.m.; next Sun., 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. $75, $150. (310) 998-7782. losangelesballet.org