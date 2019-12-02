What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On’ on A&E

SERIES

The Flash Iris and Cisco (Candice Patton, Carlos Valdes) try to help Barry (Grant Gustin) take control of himself before he’s lost forever in this new episode of the superhero TV series. 8 p.m. The CW

The Resident A former patient files a malpractice lawsuit against Conrad (Matt Czuchry), which puts Bell (Bruce Greenwood) in hot water with his bosses. Also the doctors team up on a risky surgery for Devon’s (Manish Dayal) VIP patient who has a life-threatening brain condition. Shaunette Renée Wilson also stars with guest star Erinn Westbrook. 8 p.m. Fox

The Voice In the new results show, seven artists will be safe and the bottom three will compete to determine which one will be eliminated. 9 p.m. NBC

Empire Hakeem (Bryshere Y. Gray) raises concerns over changes to the “Empire” movie script Lucious (Terrence Howard) made. Trai Byers and Taraji P. Henson also star in this new episode of the music industry drama. 9 p.m. Fox

Advertisement

Fixer to Fabulous Dave and Jenny Marrs are hired by a couple with a baby on the way, who need an overhaul of their woefully outdated 1970s-era home in this new episode of the home design series. 9 p.m. HGTV

Making It The makers transform a blank wall into an artistic home installation then add curb appeal to an ordinary mailbox in this new episode. 10 p.m. NBC

Running Wild With Bear Grylls Armie Hammer scuba dives with Grylls in search of a sea cave used by smugglers. 10 p.m. National Geographic

SPECIALS

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas Boris Karloff narrates this classic animated tale about the lonely and heartless title character who decides to dress up as Santa and steal the Christmas decorations, gifts and feast from the people of Whoville. 8 p.m. NBC

Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special In this new performance special, the country singer welcomes Kelsea Ballerini, Hootie & the Blowfish, Jonas Brothers, Tim McGraw, Darius Rucker and Carrie Underwood. 8 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming Characters from the blockbuster animated movie trilogy reunite for this new half-hour holiday special, which opens 10 years after the end of “How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.” The voice cast includes Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, Gerard Butler, Craig Ferguson and Christopher Mintz-Plasse. 8:30 p.m. NBC

CMA Country Christmas Country music star Trisha Yearwood hosts this new edition of the annual holiday special. Among the artists scheduled to perform are Yearwood, Kristin Chenoweth, For King & Country, Chris Janson, Tori Kelly, Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts, Runaway June, CeCe Winans, Brett Young and Chris Young. 9 p.m. ABC

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On The two-part documentary profile of the country music superstar concludes. 9 p.m. A&E

24/7: Kelly Slater This one-hour 2019 documentary takes a look inside the life of the 11-time world champion surfer as he prepares to compete in the Billabong Pipe Masters in Oahu, Hawaii. Liev Schreiber narrates. 9 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan; author Michael Lewis. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Rachel Brosnahan; Tony Shalhoub. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Author Kellyann Petrucci; Felicity Jones; Tomi Adeyemi. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Good Day L.A. Jay Baruchel (“The Moodys”). Sleep tips: Dr. Raj (“The Doctors”). Elizabeth Wagmeister (“Behind the Headlines”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Laura Linney; Aaron Taylor-Johnson. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Ronan Farrow; Dennis Quaid. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Julie Andrews. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Brad Paisley; Brigitte Nielsen co-hosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Candace Cameron-Bure. (N) 1 p.m. KABC, 1:07 a.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show A woman is stalked for years; an update on a celebrity stalker; what to do if one is being stalked. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Advertisement

The Kelly Clarkson Show Tom Hanks; Matthew Rhys; Susan Kelechi Watson; Marielle Heller. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A couple claims that the husband’s ex has been harassing them. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jimmy Kimmel; Jennifer Beals; Kacey Musgraves performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Yandy Smith-Harris (“Love & Hip Hop: New York”); Fantasia (“Sketchbook”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Vaping; breathalyzer to count carbs; backseat driving; baby gut health and probiotics; doing chores. 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Jay Baruchel; Garrett Millerick. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon A science demonstration from Kevin Delaney; Felicity Jones; author Tomi Adeyemi; Burna Boy. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Steve Carell; Toby Keith performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Henry Cavill; chef Chris Shepherd; Beck performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Basketball St. Peter’s visits St. John’s, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Iowa visits Syracuse, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Michigan visits Louisville, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; Oral Roberts visits Creighton, 5:30 p.m. FS1; Florida State visits Indiana, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Illinois State visits TCU, 6 p.m. FS Prime; Duke visits Michigan State, 6:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA Basketball The Dallas Mavericks visit the New Orleans Pelicans, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Lakers visit the Denver Nuggets, 6 p.m. SportsNet; the Portland Trail Blazers visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. TNT

NHL Hockey The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Nashville Predators, 5 p.m. NBCSP

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.