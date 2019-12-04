What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Project Runway’ on Bravo

SERIES

Young Sheldon Mary (Zoe Perry) gets Pastor Jeff (Matt Hobby) involved when Sheldon (Iain Armitage) isn’t invited to Billy’s (Wyatt McClure) birthday party. Also, George Sr. (Lance Barber) spends time with Dr. Sturgis (Wallace Shawn) in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

Whale Wars: Watson’s Last Stand After seven years battling at sea, the Sea Shepherd’s victory is short-lived after Japan promises to resume hunting whales in Antarctica in the opener of the two-episode season premiere. 8 and 10 p.m. Animal Planet

Ghost Adventures The crew travels to San Francisco to investigate a mysterious castle in this new episode. 8 p.m. Travel

The Unicorn Wade (Walton Goggins) pretends to be dating Caroline (guest star Betsy Brandt) to avoid being set up on blind dates in this new episode of the family comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Court Cam ABC chief legal analyst Dan Abrams is host and an executive producer behind this new half-hour unscripted series, which takes a behind-the-scenes look at courtrooms across the country. In the first of the two-episode premiere a defendant leaps over a balcony headfirst in a dangerous escape attempt. 9 and 9:30 p.m. A&E

Santa’s Baking Blizzard Host Casey Webb challenges three teams of holiday bakers and ice sculptors to show off a new side of Santa’s better half with cake designs and displays in this new episode of the holiday competition. 9 p.m. Food Network

Project Runway Host Karlie Kloss welcomes 16 new designers as the unscripted competition opens its 18th season in New York. Former “Project Runway” winner Christian Siriano returns as mentor, along with judges Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell and Elaine Welteroth. 9:30 p.m. Bravo

Evil David (Mike Colter) learns he is being sued for inflicting psychological harm on Caroline Hopkins (guest star Karen Pittman) after he assisted in her exorcism and begins to question his future as a priest. Katja Herbers and Aasif Mandvi also star. 10 p.m. CBS

Making It The makers celebrate the holidays with Nick and Amy by making a wreath out of unconventional materials for the “faster craft” challenge and then building an interactive lawn display. 10 p.m. NBC

SPECIALS

A Charlie Brown Christmas Charlie Brown needs Linus’ help to learn the true meaning of Christmas in this 1965 animated classic. 8 p.m. ABC

MOVIES

Same Time, Next Christmas Lea Michele (“Glee”) and Charles Michael Davis (“The Originals”) star in this 2019 holiday romance as a pair of childhood sweethearts who are unexpectedly reunited in Hawaii during their Christmas vacations. Bryan Greenberg (“The Mindy Project”), Nia Vardalos, George Newbern, Phil Morris and Dannah Lockett also star. 9 p.m. ABC

At Eternity’s Gate Willem Dafoe stars as artist Vincent Van Gogh in director Julian Schnabel’s 2018 biopic, which chronicles the final years in the life of the troubled artist. Rupert Friend, Mads Mikkelsen, Mathieu Amalric and Emmanuelle Seigner also star. 9 p.m. Showtime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Jennifer Beals; cooking with Carla Hall, Michael Chernow and Stephen Hopcraft. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Elizabeth Perkins (“The Moodys”); Ashanti (“Christmas Movie”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jimmy Smits; Lea Michele performs; Monica Mangin. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Bari Weiss; Josh Groban. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Cary Elwes (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Fashion designer Christian Siriano (“Project Runway”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Jimmy Kimmel. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Elaine Welteroth (“Project Runway”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show The death of a woman found stabbed 20 times inside her locked apartment was labeled a suicide. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Chrissy Metz performs; Iain Armitage; Diane Warren. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Women speak of their experiences with ex-Olympic and Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Eddie Murphy (“Dolemite Is My Name”); Sean Hayes. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Jameela Jamil. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jennifer Lopez; Camila Cabello performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Scarlett Johansson; Joe Pera; the Weeknd performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Sam Rockwell; Francesca Hayward; Andy Ruiz Jr.; Sheryl Crow and Stevie Nicks perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Rebel Wilson; Kacey Musgraves. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Mariska Hargitay; Lizzy Caplan; Sam Fender performs; Terence Higgins performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Anna Faris. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

NFL Football The Dallas Cowboys visit the Chicago Bears, 5 p.m. Fox

