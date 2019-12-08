Classic movies in L.A. this week: ‘A Christmas Story’ and more

Here is a list of classic movies, film festivals, etc. in L.A. for Dec. 8-15:

Meet Me in St. Louis 75th-anniversary screenings of this tune-filled 1944 Technicolor romance, set in the runup to the 1904 World’s Fair, directed by Vincente Minnelli and starring the inimitable Judy Garland. Various theaters. Sun., 1 and 4 p.m.; Wed., 4 and 7 p.m. $12.50. fathomevents.com

Alexandra Cuesta: Camera Notes (Part One) / Notas de Cámara (Parte Uno) The filmmaker hosts a screening of her new work that captures people around the globe in candid moments. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., downtown L.A. Mon., 8:30 p.m. $9, $12. (213) 237-2800. redcat.org

Carol / Far From Heaven A double bill of films directed by Todd Haynes includes the 2015 period romance starring Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara followed by the 2002 melodrama with Julianne Moore, Dennis Quaid and Dennis Haysbert. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Wed.-Thu., 7:30 p.m. $10. thenewbev.com

A Christmas Story Rooftop screening of this nostalgic 1983 holiday comedy starring Peter Billingsley, Melinda Dillon and Darren McGavin; includes a Q&A with cast member Zack Ward. The Montalbán, 1615 Vine St., Hollywood. Wed., 8 p.m. $18; two-person love seat, $50. themontalban.com

It’s a Wonderful Life James Stewart plays a suicidal man saved by a little divine intervention in Frank Capra’s 1946 holiday fable. With Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore, Thomas Mitchell, Henry Travers, Gloria Grahame. Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre. Wed., 7 p.m. By donation. (626) 355-4318. sierramadreplayhouse.org

Being There Secret Movie Club screens Hal Ashby’s 1979 comedy-drama starring Peter Sellers as a simple-minded gardener who inadvertently becomes the toast of the town in Washington, D.C. With Shirley MacLaine. The Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive, L.A. Fri., 11:59 p.m. $11-$36.75. eventbrite.com

Celebrating Strand Release at 30 Includes a screening of “30/30 Vision: 3 Decades of Strand Releasing,” an omnibus film featuring short works by indie filmmakers including Gregg Araki, John Waters, Apichatpong Weerasethakul and many others. UCLA Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theatre, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Dec. 13. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $8-$10. cinema.ucla.edu

Friday the 13th A machete-wielding masked killer stalks young people at a summer camp in this classic 1980 slasher flick. Landmark Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. Fri., 11:59 p.m. $12; no one under 18 admitted. landmarktheatres.com

Reanimating Ancient Worlds: The Short Films of David Lebrun Includes several premieres from “Four Worlds,” the experimental filmmaker’s epic cycle that synthesizes images of objects from prehistoric times to the late Middle Ages. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., downtown L.A. Fri., 8:30 p.m. $9, $12. (213) 237-2800. redcat.org

Gremlins + Holiday Party Cinespia’s annual shindig includes a 35th-anniversary screening of Joe Dante’s 1985 horror-comedy about cute little critters that morph into rampaging monsters; with Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates. The Palace Theatre, 630 S. Broadway, downtown L.A. Sat., 7:30 p.m.; movie, 9 p.m. $20-$45. cinespia.org

Gone With the Wind Secret Movie Club screens Victor Fleming’s epic 1939 historical drama based on the Margaret Mitchell novel about the romance between a Southern belle (Vivien Leigh) and a dashing rogue (Clark Gable) before, during and after the Civil War. With Olivia de Havilland, Leslie Howard, Hattie McDaniel, Butterfly McQueen. The Palace Thatre, 630. S. Broadway, downtown L.A. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $15-$25. eventbrite.com

