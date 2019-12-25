What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Restaurant Impossible’ on Food Network

SERIES

The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition The remaining bakers focus on flaky and flavorful pastries and holiday cookies. 9 p.m. ABC

Doctor Who Fans don’t don’t have to wait until the Jan. 1, 2020, season premiere, as the animated lost episode “The Macra Terror,” features the TARDIS arriving on a human colony that appears to be a holiday camp. The Doctor (Patrick Troughton) and his companions (Anneke Wills, Michael Craze, Frazer Hines) are suspicious. The episode uses surviving audio from 1967 accompanied by new animated visuals. 9 p.m. BBC America

Restaurant: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine rolls up to the Southern Grille of Ellendale, Delaware, in the season premiere. 9 p.m. Food Network

SPECIALS

Happy New Year, Charlie Brown When his teacher assigns her elementary-school class the novel “War and Peace” over Christmas break, holiday distractions keep getting in Charlie Brown’s way in this 1986 animated “Peanuts” special. 8 p.m. ABC

MOVIES

The Cincinnati Kid Norman Jewison’s 1965 screen adaptation of Richard Jessup’s novel casts a charismatic Steve McQueen as a cocky young Depression-era poker player who challenges the reigning champion (Edward G. Robinson) to a high-stakes game. Joan Blondell, Ann-Margret, Karl Malden and Tuesday Weld also star. Ring Lardner Jr. and Terry Southern co-wrote the screenplay. 5 p.m. TCM

Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors Alyvia Alyn Lind stars as the nine-year-old Country music superstar and Jennifer Nettles and Rick Schroder play her parents in this 2015 biography. Gerald McRaney also stars. 9 p.m. NBC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Nutritionist Maya Feller. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Issa Rae, Hilltop Coffee; “Love Actually.” (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan From Las Vegas: Shania Twain; a tour of the hottest restaurants in town. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Hillary Rodham Clinton; Chelsea Clinton; Ben Platt. 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray NFL players Nick Mangold and Amani Toomer; Sunny Anderson, Food Network. 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Mona Scott-Young (“Love & Hip Hop: New York”). 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk The hosts take a road trip to Las Vegas for the final “Donny & Marie” show. 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Gary Gulman (“The Great Depresh”). 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Duane “Dog” Chapman discusses losing his wife; the latest on R. Kelly’s sex-crime charges. 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show “The Voice” coaches; the wine down; guessing a famous voice; pregnancy photos. 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman says there is something demonic in her. 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Oprah Winfrey; Lil Nas X performs. 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Jackée Harry; Tisha Campbell. 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Abby Lee Miller (“Dance Moms”); mental health days for students; eucalyptus in the shower. 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan Rosario Dawson; Dulcé Sloan. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dolly Parton; Kacey Musgraves performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Paul Rudd; Adrienne Warren. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! James Corden; Mena Massoud; Brad Paisley; Ozuna performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Angela Bassett; Jim Gaffigan. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Timothée Chalamet; Cynthia Erivo; Miranda Lambert performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Daisy Ridley. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Football Independence Bowl: Louisiana Tech versus Miami, 1 p.m. ESPN; Pittsburgh versus Eastern Michigan, 5 p.m. ESPN

NBA Basketball The San Antonio Spurs visit the Dallas Mavericks, 5 p.m. TNT; the Portland Trail Blazers visit the Utah Jazz, 7:30 p.m. TNT

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.