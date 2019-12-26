What’s on TV Friday: ‘Craft in America’

SERIES

Craft in America The episode “Quilts” kicks off a new season, profiling contemporary masters of quilting and documenting the role quilts play in America’s history. Susan Hudson, Victoria Findlay Wolfe, Michael A. Cummings, Judith Content and special guest Ken Burns. 9 p.m. KOCE

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Host Guy Fieri opens a new season of his culinary road show by featuring truly inventive foods, which includes mac-and-cheese pancakes in Burlington, Vt., and grits and biscuits in Richmond, Va. 9 p.m. Food Network

SPECIALS

America Salutes You Presents Guitar Legends 3 This benefit concert promotes and supports charities that work with veterans and first responders to ensure their mental wellness. Host Billy Gibbons performs. George Thorogood, Warren Haynes, Nancy Wilson, Steve Lukather, Charlie Starr, Ellis Hall and Kenny Aronof also perform. 8 p.m. CW

Popstar’s Best of 2019 Host Elizabeth Stanton counts down the most memorable moments from 2019, based on polls from Popstar magazine. 9 p.m. CW

MOVIES

Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love A sequel to the “Coat of Many Colors,” this 2016 drama continues the saga inspired by the song. Jennifer Nettles, Rick Schroder, Gerald McRaney and Alyvia Alyn Lind (as the young Dolly) return as the members of the rural Tennessee family who face new challenges, including a holiday blizzard and the patriarch’s financial struggles to give his wife a proper wedding ring. 8 p.m. NBC

The Darkest Minds Amandla Stenberg (“The Hate U Give”), Harris Dickinson (“Trust”), Mandy Moore (“This Is Us”), Bradley Whitford (“Perfect Harmony”) and Gwendoline Christie (“Game of Thrones”) head the ensemble cast of Jennifer Yuh Nelson’s 2018 adaptation of Alexandra Bracken’s dystopian young-adult novel about teenagers forced to go on the run from the government after they develop superpowers in the wake of a plague that kills 90% of other American children. 8 p.m. Cinemax

TALK SHOWS

Advertisement

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Airline food investigation; moves for a financially healthy 2020; Eduardo Garcia. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Kathy Bates; Clint Eastwood; Jessica Mulroney. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Good Day L.A. (N) Matt Johnson. 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan In Las Vegas, Christina Aguilera; the Blue Man Group performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Wendy Williams. 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Gretta Monahan. 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Jason Derulo (“Cats”). 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Brigitte Nielsen guest co-hosts. 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Former NFL player Jeff Rohrer and his ex-wife Heather; Dr. Drew Pinsky. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show The new compostable takeout containers and eco-friendly paper straws; Kristin Chenoweth. 1 p.m. KTTV

Advertisement

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers DNCE’s “Cake by the Ocean”; Jason Momoa; Alfre Woodard; Kaleb Lee performs. 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman’s family say her fiancé is controlling her, brainwashing her and alienating her from them. 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Dwayne Johnson (“Jumanji: the Next Level”); Chrissy Teigen; Michael B. Jordan (“Just Mercy”). 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Meagan Good; Tisha Campbell. 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Breast-implant illness; whether Boba drinks cause intestinal blockage; inexpensive self-care. 3 p.m. KCOP

The Wendy Williams Show Hot Talk; Cirque du Soleil’s “’Twas the Night Before..”; Wendy’s Holiday Gift Grab. 4 p.m. KCOP

The Real Jackée Harry; guest co-host Tisha Campbell. 5 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week Impeachment of President Trump; the Senate trial; immigration; the economy; foreign policy: Kimberly Atkins, WBUR; Amna Nawaz, PBS; Bob Woodward, the Washington Post. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Advertisement

The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders; best of 2019. (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jon Hamm; Keri Russell; Gary Clark Jr. performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Robert De Niro; filmmaker J.J. Abrams. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kevin Hart; Julia Fox; Finneas performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Evan Rachel Wood; Melissa Benoist; Mike Birbiglia. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers John Mulaney; Rodrigo Santoro. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Natalie Portman. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Football Military Bowl: North Carolina vs. Temple, 9 a.m. ESPN; New Era Pinstripe Bowl: Michigan State vs. Wake Forest, 12:20 p.m. ESPN; Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M, 3:45 p.m. ESPN; Holiday Bowl: USC vs. Iowa, 5 p.m. FS1; Air Force vs. Washington State, 7:15 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The Minnesota Wild visit the Colorado Avalanche, 5 p.m. NBCSP; the Kings visit the San Jose Sharks, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. FS Prime

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.