What’s on TV Tuesday: New Year’s Eve Specials

SERIES

Live From Lincoln Center The New York Philharmonic celebrates the music of Stephen Sondheim with selections from “Sunday in the Park With George,” “Into the Woods” and “Sweeney Todd.” Alexander Gemignani conducts with guest vocalist Katrina Lenk. Bernadette Peters hosts the season finale. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

NEW YEAR’S EVE SPECIALS

New Year’s Eve Live Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen cohost this celebration from Times Square in New York City. 5 and 10:30 p.m. CNN

A Toast to 2019 Kristen Bell, Martin Short, Maya Rudolph, Tony Hale, Terry Crews, Nikki Glaser and others join hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager as they break down the biggest pop culture moments and trends of the year. 8 p.m. NBC

Countdown to New Year’s Eve 2020 Countdowns to 2020 from various cities around the country include the Times Square Ball Drop and fireworks from Dallas, Denver and Las Vegas. 8 and 11:35 p.m. CW

New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2020 Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale host New Year’s Eve festivities from New York’s Times Square. 8, 10 and 11:30 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

New Year’s Eve: Live From Times Square Hosts Steve Harvey, Maria Menounos and Rob Gronkowski ring in 2020, featuring musical performances from LL Cool J and DJ Z-Trip, the Chainsmokers, the Lumineers, Florida Georgia Line and more. 8 and 11 p.m. Fox

New Year’s Eve Live Don Lemon and Brooke Baldwin co-host this New Year’s Eve celebration live from Nashville. 9:30 p.m. CNN

NBC New Year’s Eve Special 2020 Celebrity hosts emcee the countdown to the new year, live from New York’s Times Square and Nashville. 10 and 11:30 p.m. NBC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Today Best books of the year; etiquette tips for 2020. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Lucy Hale; Michele Promaulayko. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Howie Mandel; Cirque du Soleil’s “The Beatles Love.” (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Whoopi’s birthday; the cast of “Ain’t Too Proud.” 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray The men from “Flipping Boston.” 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Kristin Chenoweth (Hallmark Channel’s “A Christmas Love Story”). 11 a.m. KTTV

Advertisement

Tamron Hall Whoopi Goldberg; Sally Jessy Raphael. 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson ShowTom Hanks; Matthew Rhys; Susan Kelechi Watson; Marielle Heller. 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Brie Larson (“Just Mercy”); Julie Andrews (“Home Work”). 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Kim Kardashian West; Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian. 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors The cannabis industry; transplanting foundation under the skin; a daily tweak to a healthier life. 3 p.m. KCOP

The Wendy Williams Show Aldis Hodge (“Clemency”); Dave Koz and Jonathan Butler perform; Wendy’s Holiday Gift Grab. 4 p.m. KCOP

The Real Robin Thede (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”); Deon Cole (“Deon Cole: Cole Hearted”). 5 p.m. KCOP

Advertisement

Conan Tim Robbins. 11 p.m. TBS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Helena Bonham Carter; Lady Antebellum performs; Lucy Lawless; Bret McKenzie. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jennifer Lopez; Camila Cabello talks and performs. 12:30 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Marc Maron; Jillian Bell; Keane performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Amanpour and Company (N) 1 a.m. KLCS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Kristin Chenoweth; Michael Kelly; writer Sinéad Burke; Brendan Buckley. 1:32 a.m. KNBC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Justin Hartley; Lea Michele. 2:32 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Football Virginia Tech versus Kentucky, 9 a.m. ESPN; Sun Bowl: Arizona State versus Florida State, 11 a.m. CBS; Liberty Bowl: Navy versus Kansas State, 12:45 p.m. ESPN; Alamo Bowl: Utah versus Texas, 4:30 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Vegas Golden Knights, noon Fox Sports Net; the Philadelphia Flyers visit the Kings, 6 p.m. Fox Sports Net

NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Sacramento Kings, 2 p.m. FS Prime

College Basketball Georgetown visits Providence, 2:30 p.m. FS1; Butler visits St. John’s, 4:30 p.m. FS1

For more sports on TV, see

the Sports section.