What’s on TV Thursday, Jan. 23: Artist Ashley Longshore in ‘Project Runway’ on Bravo

SERIES

Superstore Amy (America Ferrera) tries to make Mateo (Nico Santos) her new assistant, leading to accusations of favoritism and competition in the store. Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash and Colton Dunn also star in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8 p.m. NBC

Supernatural This long-running drama’s final season continues as the Winchester brothers (Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki) hit the road to help an old friend in trouble. 8 p.m. CW

Station 19 This new episode begins a crossover event that concludes with a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy.” It opens in the aftermath of a car crashing through the walls of Joe’s Bar, where Warren (Jason George), Herrera (Jaina Ortiz) and others from both shows were relaxing. 8 and 9 p.m. ABC

Last Man Standing Mike (Tim Allen) wants to let Vanessa (Nancy Travis) know she’s snoring, but doesn’t want to hurt her feelings. Also, Mandy (Molly McCook) goes overboard getting ready for the arrival of Kristin and Ryan’s (Amanda Fuller, Jordan Masterson) new baby. Hector Elizondo, Christoph Sanders and Jonathan Adams also star. 8 p.m. Fox

Restaurant: Impossible In the first of three new episodes, Chef Robert Irvine takes viewers behind the scenes at McLanks Family Restaurant in Columbia, Mo. A second episode visits Foxfire Grill in Alexandria, Va., and a third returns to Padre Rita Grill in South Padre Island, Texas, five years after it was featured in the series. 8, 9 and 10 p.m. Food Network

The Good Place Eleanor (Kristen Bell) learns that it’s never too late to change your ways in the opener of a two-episode arc that concludes with next week’s series finale. William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, D’Arcy Carden, Manny Jacinto, Ted Danson and Maya Rudolph also star. 8:30 p.m. NBC

Outmatched Maggie Lawson (“Psych”) and Jason Biggs (“Orange Is the New Black”) star in this new comedy as a blue-collar couple in Atlantic City, N.J., who have their hands full trying to raise four kids, three of whom are certified geniuses. Tisha Campbell-Martin, Jack Stanton, Connor Kalopsis, Ashley Boettcher and Oakley Bull also star. 8:30 p.m. Fox

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay In this new episode, Matilda (Kayla Cromer) is in the mood to party, and a low-key birthday celebration for Genevieve (Maeve Press) winds up getting Nicholas (Josh Thomas), Alex (Adam Faison) and Matilda exiled to the guest house. 8:30 p.m. Freeform

Deputy While enforcing an unsanctioned raid on a human trafficking ring in Los Angeles, Bill (Stephen Dorff) finds an old informant of his who is in trouble. Danielle Moné Truitt, Shane Paul McGhie, Mark Moses and Bex Taylor-Klaus also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox

Project Runway The designers work with artist Ashley Longshore in this new episode of the unscripted competition. 9 p.m. Bravo

The Bold Type The magazine staff adjusts to the new dynamic as Jane (Katie Stevens) tries to cope with the changes to Jacqueline’s (Melora Hardin) new role. Aisha Dee and Meghann Fahy also star in the season premiere. 9 p.m. Freeform

Perfect Harmony At the regional choir competition in Lexington, Ky., Arthur (Bradley Whitford) sees an opportunity to show up his old rival (recurring guest star John Carroll Lynch) Also, Ginny (Anna Camp) is stricken with another attack of low self-esteem just before a job interview, and Adams (Tymberlee Hill) resolves some frustrating marital issues in the season finale of the musical comedy. 9:30 p.m. NBC

A Million Little Things Following Delilah and Eddie’s (Stephanie Szostak, David Giuntoli) revelation about their affair, Sophie (Lizzy Greene) continues to rebel against her mother in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC

SPECIALS

The Gayle King Grammy Special Grammy nominees Lizzo, Billie Eilish, the Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X and Blake Shelton are interviewed in this new special, which features a special appearance by three-time Grammy winner Gwen Stefani. 10 p.m. CBS

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning A preview of “The Gayle King Grammy Special.” (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Stephanie Mansour; plant-based diets. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Jason Winston George; author Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. The Cranberries; the cast of “Frozen” at The Pantages. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Noah Centineo (“To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You”); Jason George (“Station 19”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Terry Crews; podcast host Paula Faris. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Chef Jacques Pépin creates a soufflé. 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Nancy Travis. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford (MTV’s “Catfish”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show A doctor is accused of trying to hire a patient to commit murder; a woman warned of Jeffrey Epstein. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Norman Lear; Fortune Feimster (“The L Word: Generation Q”); Acapop! KIDS perform. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A teen attempts to hire hit men to kill her parents. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wanda Sykes (“Visible: Out on Television”); Duo Transcend performs a trapeze routine. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Boris Kodjoe (“Station 19”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors A “Game of Thrones” star’s cheat meal; minimal workout; stretch-mark removal; marshmallow root. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N)11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Visual artist Kehinde Wiley. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Noah Centineo; Wendy Williams; Griselda performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Chris Cuomo; David Alan Grier. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kumail Nanjiani; Sting performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Greta Gerwig; Noah Baumbach; Demetri Martin. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Eric McCormack; Lewis Black; Chelsea Cutler performs; Adam Marcello performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Fortune Feimster (“The L Word: Generation Q”). (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Basketball UCLA visits Oregon State, 8 p.m. FS1. Also, Minnesota visits Ohio State, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Belmont visits Murray State, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Michigan State visits Indiana, 5:30 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Brooklyn Nets, 5 p.m. SportsNet and TNT; the Dallas Mavericks visit the Portland Trail Blazers, 7:30 p.m. TNT

