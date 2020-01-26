What’s on TV Monday, Jan. 27: ‘The Good Doctor’ on ABC

SERIES

America’s Got Talent A final group of 10 of the competition’s most talented acts performs in this new episode. Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Alesha Dixon and Howie Mandel are the judges. 8 p.m. NBC

All American Tyrone (guest star Demetrius Shipp Jr.) is back on the streets, and Spencer (Daniel Ezra) becomes overly protective of Coop (Bre-Z) and Laura (Monet Mazur) in this new episode. Samantha Logan and Cody Christian also star with guest star Chelsea Tavares. 8 p.m. CW

The Bachelor Peter and the bachelorettes travel to Cleveland in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

9-1-1: Lone Star Judd (Jim Parrack) accuses Owen (Rob Lowe) of giving preferential treatment to TK (Ronen Rubinstein). Also, another viral rescue video leaves Marjan (Natacha Karam) feeling ostracized at her new mosque. Liv Tyler and Sierra McClain also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

Undercover Boss The chairman and chief executive of Clean Harbors wants to see if he needs to clean up his company in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS

Black Lightning Jefferson (Cress Williams), Anissa (Nafessa Williams) and Jennifer (China Anne McClain) discover that the Pierce family is being pursued. Christine Adams, James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star in this new episode of the superhero series. 9 p.m. CW

Prodigal Son In the aftermath of a mysterious and nearly catastrophic incident at the precinct, Bright (Tom Payne) faces a review by the department’s internal affairs division. Meanwhile, Gil (Lou Diamond Phillips) and the other members of the team are concerned that Bright’s mental health is fragile. Michael Sheen, Bellamy Young, Aurora Perrineau and Halston Sage also star. 9 p.m. Fox

No Passport Required Chef and host Marcus Samuelsson visits Houston and samples vibrant West African dishes from Nigeria, Senegal and Liberia. 9 p.m. KOCE

The New Pope After being elected pope and taking the name John Paul III, Brannox (John Malkovich) preaches the importance of family, truth and love in this new episode of the drama. 9 p.m. HBO

Brain Games NFL quarterback Drew Brees puts his intelligence to the test with a series of mental challenges exploring how humans have hacked their brains in this new episode. 9 p.m. National Geographic

Manifest Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) is pushed into the midst of a high-stakes bank robbery perpetrated by a mystery assailant. Josh Dallas also stars in this new episode. 10 p.m. NBC

The Good Doctor Dr. Reznik (Fiona Gubelmann) must confront her relationship with her mother (Annette O’Toole) when she comes in for a third opinion from Dr. Glassman (Richard Schiff). Freddie Highmore also stars in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC

Independent Lens Filmmaker Roy Santisteban’s new documentary “The First Rainbow Coalition” relates the story of how Fred Hampton, a leader of the Chicago Black Panther Party in 1969, reached across racial and ethnic lines to band together with members of the city’s other community-based movements, including the Latino group Young Lords Organization, as well as the Young Patriots, to confront issues such as police brutality and substandard housing. 10 p.m. KOCE

Challenge The season finale is inspired by the board game Monopoly. Ian Ziering hosts with judges Matt Adlard, Keegan Gerhard and Claudia Sandoval. 10 p.m. Food Network

SPECIALS

Impeachment Trial of President Trump The Senate trial will be covered as breaking news, with analysis and commentary on CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and other cable and broadcast outlets. Full coverage starts at 1 p.m. on CSPAN2

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Kevin Frazier (“Entertainment Tonight”); Gretchen Rubin. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Today: Jon Bon Jovi; Lady Gaga’s mother; Lauren Alaina performs; Dr. Mehmet Oz; Grammys Recap. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Billy Bush; Maggie Lawson (“Outmatched”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Bill Pullman (“The Sinner”); Jordan Fisher (“To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Jerry O’Connell; Beth Stern. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show How to avoid cooking-spray explosions; Carson Daly (“Today”) tries intermittent fasting. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kaley Cuoco; YBN Cordae performs. 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A 17-year-old refuses to take no for an answer, follow rules or go to school; he blames his mother. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Emily Blunt (“A Quiet Place Part II”); Duo Transcend performs a trapeze routine. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Amara La Negra (“Love & Hip Hop: Miami”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Tiffany Loftin, NAACP Youth & College Division. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Keegan-Michael Key. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michael Strahan; Matt Bomer; Nick Thune. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Larry David; Pedro Gonzalez. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Sting performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Colin Quinn; Julia Garner; the cast of “Jagged Little Pill”; Chris Coleman. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Rapper Snoop Dogg. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Basketball North Carolina visits NC State, 4 p.m. ESPN; Kansas visits Oklahoma State, 6 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Dallas Stars, 5 p.m. NBCSP; the Ducks visit the San Jose Sharks, 7:30 p.m. FS Prime

2020 Australian Open Tennis Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals, 6 p.m. and midnight, ESPN2

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.