What’s on TV Monday, Jan. 27: ‘The Good Doctor’ on ABC

SERIES
America’s Got Talent A final group of 10 of the competition’s most talented acts performs in this new episode. Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Alesha Dixon and Howie Mandel are the judges. 8 p.m. NBC
All American Tyrone (guest star Demetrius Shipp Jr.) is back on the streets, and Spencer (Daniel Ezra) becomes overly protective of Coop (Bre-Z) and Laura (Monet Mazur) in this new episode. Samantha Logan and Cody Christian also star with guest star Chelsea Tavares. 8 p.m. CW
The Bachelor Peter and the bachelorettes travel to Cleveland in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
9-1-1: Lone Star Judd (Jim Parrack) accuses Owen (Rob Lowe) of giving preferential treatment to TK (Ronen Rubinstein). Also, another viral rescue video leaves Marjan (Natacha Karam) feeling ostracized at her new mosque. Liv Tyler and Sierra McClain also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
Undercover Boss The chairman and chief executive of Clean Harbors wants to see if he needs to clean up his company in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS
Black Lightning Jefferson (Cress Williams), Anissa (Nafessa Williams) and Jennifer (China Anne McClain) discover that the Pierce family is being pursued. Christine Adams, James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star in this new episode of the superhero series. 9 p.m. CW
Prodigal Son In the aftermath of a mysterious and nearly catastrophic incident at the precinct, Bright (Tom Payne) faces a review by the department’s internal affairs division. Meanwhile, Gil (Lou Diamond Phillips) and the other members of the team are concerned that Bright’s mental health is fragile. Michael Sheen, Bellamy Young, Aurora Perrineau and Halston Sage also star. 9 p.m. Fox
No Passport Required Chef and host Marcus Samuelsson visits Houston and samples vibrant West African dishes from Nigeria, Senegal and Liberia. 9 p.m. KOCE
The New Pope After being elected pope and taking the name John Paul III, Brannox (John Malkovich) preaches the importance of family, truth and love in this new episode of the drama. 9 p.m. HBO
Brain Games NFL quarterback Drew Brees puts his intelligence to the test with a series of mental challenges exploring how humans have hacked their brains in this new episode. 9 p.m. National Geographic
Manifest Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) is pushed into the midst of a high-stakes bank robbery perpetrated by a mystery assailant. Josh Dallas also stars in this new episode. 10 p.m. NBC
The Good Doctor Dr. Reznik (Fiona Gubelmann) must confront her relationship with her mother (Annette O’Toole) when she comes in for a third opinion from Dr. Glassman (Richard Schiff). Freddie Highmore also stars in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC
Independent Lens Filmmaker Roy Santisteban’s new documentary “The First Rainbow Coalition” relates the story of how Fred Hampton, a leader of the Chicago Black Panther Party in 1969, reached across racial and ethnic lines to band together with members of the city’s other community-based movements, including the Latino group Young Lords Organization, as well as the Young Patriots, to confront issues such as police brutality and substandard housing. 10 p.m. KOCE
Challenge The season finale is inspired by the board game Monopoly. Ian Ziering hosts with judges Matt Adlard, Keegan Gerhard and Claudia Sandoval. 10 p.m. Food Network
SPECIALS
Impeachment Trial of President Trump The Senate trial will be covered as breaking news, with analysis and commentary on CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and other cable and broadcast outlets. Full coverage starts at 1 p.m. on CSPAN2
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Kevin Frazier (“Entertainment Tonight”); Gretchen Rubin. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Today: Jon Bon Jovi; Lady Gaga’s mother; Lauren Alaina performs; Dr. Mehmet Oz; Grammys Recap. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Billy Bush; Maggie Lawson (“Outmatched”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Bill Pullman (“The Sinner”); Jordan Fisher (“To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Jerry O’Connell; Beth Stern. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show How to avoid cooking-spray explosions; Carson Daly (“Today”) tries intermittent fasting. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kaley Cuoco; YBN Cordae performs. 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A 17-year-old refuses to take no for an answer, follow rules or go to school; he blames his mother. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Emily Blunt (“A Quiet Place Part II”); Duo Transcend performs a trapeze routine. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Amara La Negra (“Love & Hip Hop: Miami”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Tiffany Loftin, NAACP Youth & College Division. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Keegan-Michael Key. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michael Strahan; Matt Bomer; Nick Thune. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Larry David; Pedro Gonzalez. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Sting performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Colin Quinn; Julia Garner; the cast of “Jagged Little Pill”; Chris Coleman. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Rapper Snoop Dogg. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
College Basketball North Carolina visits NC State, 4 p.m. ESPN; Kansas visits Oklahoma State, 6 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Dallas Stars, 5 p.m. NBCSP; the Ducks visit the San Jose Sharks, 7:30 p.m. FS Prime
2020 Australian Open Tennis Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals, 6 p.m. and midnight, ESPN2
