Entertainment & Arts

Oscars 2020 on TV

By Ed StocklyTelevision Listings Assistant Editor  
Feb. 4, 2020
10:14 AM
“Oscars Countdown: The Red Carpet Live!” Chris Connelly and Adrienne Bankert host. 10 a.m. ABC

“Countdown to the Red Carpet” E! hosts and special guests provide a guide to the 2020 Oscars with entertainment insight and style scoop. 10 a.m. E!

“Live From the Oscars” Interviews on the red carpet with hosts Sam Rubin and Jessica Holmes. 1 p.m. CW

“On the Red Carpet at the Oscars” A preview of the Academy Awards includes interviews with nominees and presenters as they arrive. 1 p.m. ABC

“Live From the Red Carpet” 2 p.m. E!

“The Oscars Red Carpet Show” Interviews with nominees, presenters and performers as they arrive for the awards ceremony. 3:30 p.m. ABC

“Red Carpet Rundown” Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic break down the night’s hottest fashion from the Oscars Red Carpet. 4:30 p.m. E!

“The Oscars” From the Dolby Theatre. Scheduled performers include Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Aurora, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman. 5 p.m. ABC

“On the Red Carpet After the Awards” Interviews with award winners and coverage of the after-Oscar celebrations. 8 p.m. ABC

“E! After Party” The night’s memorable moments; winners and snubs; fashion standouts and buzzworthy speeches. 8:30 p.m. E!

“Live From Hollywood: The After Party” 10 p.m. ABC

“On the Red Carpet After Dark” Live from the after parties. 11:35 p.m. ABC

Ed Stockly
Ed Stockly handles the TV Listings and highlights for the L.A. Times and is the resident TV Skeptic, occasionally writing about TV shows that feature the paranormal, bad science, mermaids, Big Foot, aliens and quackery.
