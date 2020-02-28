What’s on TV This Week: ‘Dispatches From Elsewhere,’ ‘Yesterday,’ Super Tuesday and more

SUNDAY

The MCU invades “The Simpsons” as “Avengers: Endgame” producer Kevin Feige, directors the Russo brothers and co-star Cobie Smulders lend their voices to a new episode of the animated series. 8 p.m. Fox

Every step she takes, every move she makes, he’ll be watching her in the new thriller “His Fatal Fixation.” With Sarah Fisher and Robin Dunne. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Please don’t bother trying to find them, they’re not here in “Dispatches From Elsewhere.” Jason Segel and Sally Field head the cast of this fantastical new drama. 10:08 p.m. AMC; also 10:15 p.m. Mon.

MONDAY

Loose lips sink ships as the “Women Tell All” about Peter and each other on this new episode of “The Bachelor.” 8 p.m. ABC

Water, water, everywhere: Filmmaker Victor Kossakovsky captures the power and majesty of H20 in all its myriad forms in the 2018 documentary “Aquarela.” 9 p.m. Starz

This whole parenting thing has a British couple thoroughly bamboozled in the new sitcom “Breeders.” With Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard. 10 p.m. FX

TUESDAY

Broadcast networks, local stations and cable-news outlets will offer live coverage of “Super Tuesday” primary elections in California and 13 other states around the country. Various times, channels

“Empire” kicks off the back end of its sixth and final season. With Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson. 8 p.m. Fox

See whose hooch hits the mark and earns them the title “Master Distiller” in this spirited new competition series. 10 p.m. Discovery Channel

WEDNESDAY

It’s almost like falling in lava as a scion of a famous family of tightrope walkers plies his vertiginous trade in the new special “Volcano Live! With Nik Wallenda.” 8 p.m. ABC

She’s young, gifted, black and gay and pursuing her dream of becoming a screenwriter in the new sitcom “Twenties.” Jonica T. Gibbs stars. 10 and 10:30 p.m. BET

Sixteen chefs enter, one chef leaves victorious in the new five-part culinary competition “Tournament of Champions.” Guy Fieri hosts. 10 p.m. Food Network

“Dave” is a 20-something suburbanite and would-be rapper who’s not gonna stop until he achieves his hip-hop dreams in this new comedy series. Dave Burd, a.k.a Lil Dicky, stars. 10 p.m. FXX

THURSDAY

Dracula’s gone but his bloody legacy lives on in a third season of the animated horror drama “Castlevania.” Anytime, Netflix

A Bay Area software engineer (Sonoya Mizuno) senses something sinister about the tech company where she works in the new mystery drama “Devs.” With Nick Offerman and Alison Pill. Anytime, Hulu

“Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa” is a new home-renovation show starring the other half of the now-divorced “Flip or Flop” duo. 9 p.m. HGTV

They made beaucoup bucks in the beer biz, now they’re branching out into reality TV in the new series “The Busch Family Brewed.” 9 and 9:30 p.m. MTV

Chef Anne Burrell referees a “Vegas Chef Prizefight,” with the winner scoring a sweet gig at a storied Sin City hotel in this new culinary competition. 10 p.m. Food Network

“Better Things” are just around the corner for our sardonic heroine (Pamela Adlon) in new episodes of this comedy. 10 p.m. FX

FRIDAY

Be astounded, be afraid, but mostly, be amazed with a reboot of Steven Spielberg’s 1980s-era sci-fi/fantasy anthology series “Amazing Stories.” Anytime, Apple TV+

Get up close and personal with former First Lady, U.S. senator, secretary of State and 2008 and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton in the new four-part docu-series “Hillary.” Anytime, Hulu

Alien critters called “Crawlers” are out to wreak havoc on St. Patrick’s Day on this new installment of the horror anthology “Into the Dark.” Anytime, Hulu

Mark Wahlberg is no Robert Urich in “Spenser Confidential,” a new mystery drama featuring novelist Robert Parker’s Boston-based ex-cop turned ex-con turned private detective. Peter Berg directs and Alan Arkin, Post Malone, Marc Maron and Iliza Shlesinger costar. Anytime, Netflix

The new international crime drama “ZeroZeroZero” tracks a literal boatload of cocaine as it makes its way from production to market. Anytime, Amazon Prime

A man comes to suspect the father he never really knew was also a notorious serial killer in the new four-part docu-series “The Most Dangerous Animal of All.” 8, 9, 10 and 11 p.m. FXX

The four-part docu-series “The Trade” shines a spotlight on the smugglers and traffickers who prey on Central American migrants trying to cross the border into the U.S. in search of a better life. 9 p.m. Showtime

SATURDAY

An aspiring singer-songwriter (Himesh Patel) brings the music of the Beatles to a Fab Four-free world in Danny Boyle’s 2019 fantasy drama “Yesterday.” With Lily James and Ed Sheerhan. 8 and 11:55 p.m. HBO

She’s probably not getting her security deposit back in the new thriller “Nightmare Landlord.” With Caroline Harris and Ignacyo Matynia. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The name’s Craig, Daniel Craig: The once and future James Bond takes a second turn hosting “Saturday Night Live.” The Weeknd is the musical guest. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

Under the watchful eyes of a therapist named Spirit, celebrity couples try to repair their relationships and achieve their “Love Goals” in this new unscripted series. 9 p.m. OWN

Chicagoans keep calm and carry on a decade into the occupation of the Windy City by extraterrestrial forces in the 2019 sci-fi fable “Captive State.” With John Goodman and Vera Farmiga. 9 p.m. Showtime

You won’t believe what the babysitter overheard in the new thriller “Baby Monitor Murders.” With Natalie Sharp and Jon Cor. 10 p.m. Lifetime