What’s on TV Friday, March 6: ‘Blue Bloods’ on CBS

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector As Lincoln and Amelia (Russell Hornsby, Arielle Kebbel) try to rescue a politician’s teenage daughter who was kidnapped and held for ransom, they uncover the identity of the Bone Collector. Michael Imperioli, Ramses Jimenez, Brooke Lyons, Tate Ellington and Brian F. O’Byrne also star. 8 p.m. NBC

The Trade This four-part documentary opens its second season following Central Americans on an odyssey to the United States and deportees on their way back from the U.S. 9 p.m. Showtime

Blue Bloods Frank (Tom Selleck) tries to decide whether to protect his old friend (guest star Ed Asner), who is a victim of a recent home invasion, in this new episode. Also, Danny and Baez (Donnie Wahlberg, Marisa Ramirez) probe the suspicious death of a hotel employee that originally was thought to be a suicide. Bridget Moynahan and Steve Schirripa also star. 10 p.m. CBS

The Most Dangerous Animal of All In the premiere of this four-part documentary series, airing in its entirety tonight, 39-year-old Gary Stewart, adopted as a baby, begins a search for his biological family and discovers a potential link to a notorious serial killer. 8, 9, 10 and 11 p.m. FX

The Dead Don’t Die Maverick indie writer-director Jim Jarmusch (“Stranger Than Paradise”) brings an amusingly deadpan attitude to this improbable 2019 horror comedy starring Bill Murray and Adam Driver as members of a rural police department, who only gradually come to realize their community is being attacked by zombies. The ensemble cast also includes Tilda Swinton, Chloë Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, Iggy Pop, Carol Kane, Austin Butler and Tom Waits. 8:15 p.m. Cinemax

Charlie Says Matt Smith (“Doctor Who,” “The Crown”) plays cult leader Charles Manson in this 2019 biographical drama from director Mary Harron (“American Psycho”). Merritt Wever (“Nurse Jackie”) also stars as a graduate student who worked with the Manson women in prison and helped them process the magnitude of their crimes. Hannah Murray, Chace Crawford and Annabeth Gish also star. 10 p.m. Showtime

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Karlie Kloss; NYPD Counterterrorism Unit. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Buddy Valastro and Duff Goldman; Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds; Magic Giant performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Leslie Odom Jr.; Tim Robbins and his son, director Jack Henry Robbins (“VHYes”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Comic Whitney Cummings (“How Dare You”); Billy Gardell (“Bob Hearts Abishola”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Sara Haines guest cohosts; chef Rocco DiSpirito. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Tom Selleck (“Blue Bloods”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Max Greenfield; Tarek El Moussa; guest cohosts Rumer and Tallulah Willis. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Practical ways to protect one’s family against the coronavirus; cellphone-related injuries. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Liv Tyler; an update on Kimora Lee Simmons and Skylar Johnson. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Justin Bieber; Jhené Aiko, Miguel and Future perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Knee-replacement procedure; a woman fights to keep emotional support monkeys. 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week Super Tuesday results; COVID-19 and coronavirus fears: Yasmeen Abutaleb, the Washington Post; Jonathan Martin, the New York Times; Abby Phillip, CNN; Beth LeBlanc, the Detroit News. (N) 7 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Election forecaster Rachel Bitecofer; Brian Cox (“Succession”); Ross Douthat, the New York Times; Caitlin Flanagan, the Atlantic; former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci. (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson Bob Shrum; attorney Areva Martin; John Thomas; Katie Couric. (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Carrie Underwood; Diego Luna; Lauv performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson; comic Hannah Einbinder. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Mark Wahlberg; Storm Reid; Goody Grace; Blink-182. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Actor Kumail Nanjiani; actor Dan Levy; Celeste performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers RuPaul; Stacey Abrams; Maria Bamford; Elijah Wood performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Actress Francia Raisa; actress Debby Ryan. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

Women’s College Basketball ACC Tournament: TBA versus Florida State, 8 a.m. FS Prime; TBA versus Louisville, 11 a.m. FS Prime; TBA versus NC State, 3 p.m. FS Prime

NBA Basketball The Miami Heat visit the New Orleans Pelicans, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. ESPN and SportsNet

Women’s College Gymnastics Michigan visits Oklahoma, 5:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net

NHL Hockey The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. FS Prime

