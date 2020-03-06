What’s on TV Saturday, March 7 and Sunday Talk Shows: ‘Saturday Night Live’ on NBC

SERIES

Saturday Night Live Daniel Craig hosts with musical guest The Weeknd. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan Yasmine’s (Mieko Hillman) celebrity client DJ Khaled (himself) visits giving Dylan (Dylan Gilmer) a golden opportunity to show off his rap talent and get a record deal in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

SPECIALS

Seven Worlds, One Planet This followup to the documentary series reveals the techniques and efforts that went in to capturing the stunning images and scene on film. 9 p.m. BBC America

MOVIES

Yesterday Director Danny Boyle’s 2019 romantic comedy-fantasy stars Himesh Patel as a struggling musician who is knocked unconscious by a bus during a 12-second global blackout. When he regains consciousness, he discovers he is the only person in the world who remembers the Beatles and starts performing the band’s songs and taking credit for them. Lily James, Ed Sheeran and Kate McKinnon also star. 8 p.m. HBO

Captive State Rupert Wyatt directed and co-wrote this 2019 science fiction thriller set in 2027 Chicago starring Ashton Sanders (“Moonlight”) as a young man in a covert resistance movement against extraterrestrials who invaded Earth and put much of it under martial law a few years. John Goodman, Jonathan Majors, Machine Gun Kelly, Vera Farmiga, Alan Ruck and Kevin Dunn also star. 9 p.m. Showtime

WEEKEND TALK

SATURDAY

Good Morning America Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Frank Buckley Interviews Larry King. (N) 4 p.m. KTLA

SUNDAY

CBS News Sunday Morning The latest on the coronavirus; napping on the job; Riverdance; Dixie Chicks; Mandy Moore. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper 2020 election: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Coronavirus: Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams. Panel: David Urban, Trump campaign advisor; Alexandra Rojas; Linda Chavez, Becoming American Initiative; Bakari Sellers. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.), Biden campaign. Coronavirus: Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Mayor Bill de Blasio (D-N.Y.). Sylvia Acevedo, Girl Scouts USA. Panel: Ben Domenech, the Federalist; Donna Edwards, the Washington Post; Jason Riley; Juan Williams. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Fareed Zakaria GPS 2020 politics; an assessment of the Trump presidency; coronavirus; International Women’s Day: Hillary Clinton. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.); Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield). Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson. (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.). Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. Panel: Dan Balz, the Washington Post; Joel Payne; Leslie Sanchez; Amy Walter, Cook Political Report. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.). Panel: Matt Bai, the Washington Post; Al Cárdenas, Helene Cooper; Hallie Jackson. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Coronavirus: Sec. of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson. Panel: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; MaryAlice Parks; Alexi McCammond, Axios. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter Coverage of the coronavirus: Former Sec. of Health & Human Services Kathleen Sebelius; Elisabeth Rosenthal, Kaiser Health News; former CDC disease detective Dr. Seema Yasmin. Coverage of Joe Biden; Biden’s press strategy: TJ Ducklo, Biden campaign. Bernie Sanders versus the media: David Sirota, Sanders campaign. One year without an on-camera briefing from the White House press secretary; the limits of Michael Bloomberg’s money; the Democratic race: Errin Haines, The 19th; Sara Fischer, Axios; Joe Lockhart, former Clinton White House press secretary. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Gillian Turner; Mollie Hemingway; Capri Cafaro; pollster Frank Luntz; Kat Timpf. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC

60 Minutes The coronavirus; Fiona Hill; climate change threatens the Elfstedentocht ice skating race. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

On Assignment with Richard Engel Coronavirus: Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. 7 p.m. MSNBC

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé (Season Premiere) Layla Saad. 8 p.m. KLCS

SPORTS

College Basketball UCLA visits USC, 12:15 p.m. CBS. Also, Villanova visits Georgetown, 9 a.m. Fox; Wisconsin visits Indiana, 9 a.m. ESPN; Auburn visits Tennessee, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Marquette visits St. John’s, 9 a.m. Fox Sports Net; Kentucky visits Florida, 10 a.m. CBS; Kansas visits Texas Tech, 11 a.m. ESPN; Georgia visits LSU, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Seton Hall visits Creighton, 11:30 a.m. Fox; Louisville visits Virginia, 1 p.m. ESPN; Oklahoma State visits Texas, 1 p.m. ESPN2; Mountain West Tournament, Final: Teams TBA, 2:30 p.m. CBS; North Carolina visits Duke, 3 p.m. ESPN; Oklahoma visits TCU, 3 p.m. ESPN2; DePaul visits Providence, 3:30 p.m. FS1; OVC Tournament, Final: Teams TBA, 5 p.m. ESPN2; Butler visits Xavier, 5:30 p.m. FS1; Washington visits Arizona, 7 p.m. ESPN; WCC Tournament: TBA versus Pacific, 7 p.m. ESPN2; Stanford visits Oregon, 8 p.m. FS1; WCC Tournament: TBA versus Saint Mary’s (Calif.), 9:30 p.m. ESPN2

Gymnastics American Cup, 9:30 a.m. NBC; American Cup: Men’s Events, 2 p.m. NBCSP

PGA Tour Golf Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, 9:30 a.m. Golf; Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, 11:30 a.m. NBC

XFL Football The Seattle Dragons visit the Houston Roughnecks, 11 a.m. ABC; the New York Guardians visit the Dallas Renegades, 2 p.m. Fox

NHL Hockey The Minnesota Wild visit the Kings, 1 p.m. Fox Sports Net

NBA Basketball The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Golden State Warriors, 5:30 p.m. ABC

MLS Soccer The Vancouver Whitecaps FC visit the LA Galaxy, 7 p.m. SportsNet

