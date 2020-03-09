What’s on TV Tuesday, March 10: ‘This Is Us’ on NBC

SERIES

NCIS The team investigates the killing of a Navy officer who was murdered the same way his parents were a decade ago. Mark Harmon and David McCallum star. 8 p.m. CBS

The Flash Kid Flash (guest star Keiynan Lonsdale) returns to Central City with a Zen attitude and new tricks up his sleeve. Keiynan Lonsdale, Grant Gustin and Carlos Valdes star in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW

The Bachelor Peter, Hannah Ann and Madison talk with Chris Harrison in the season finale. 8 p.m. ABC

The Resident A drag queen (guest star Todd Sherry), in character as Dolly Parton, collapses on stage. Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp and Manish Dayal star in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. Fox

Advertisement

FBI As Maggie and OA (Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki) investigate a murder they realize the killing was politically motivated. A second murder quickly follows. Ebone Noel also stars. 9 p.m. CBS

This Is Us The Pearsons visit New York City for a special event in this new episode. Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley, Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Metz star. 9 p.m. NBC

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Ray’s (Brandon Routh) plans for a date night with Nora (Courtney Ford) go off the rails when the team must move quickly to fend off an Encore who has shown up unexpectedly in a new episode. Jes Macallan, Caity Lotz, Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Matt Ryan also star. 9 p.m. CW

Empire Lucious (Terrence DaShon Howard) isn’t prepared for the feedback he gets from record-label executives as he tries to negotiate a deal for Yana (guest star Kiandra Richardson) in this new episode. Taraji P. Henson also stars with guest star Diamond White. 9 p.m. Fox

Advertisement

For Life Looking back nine years, Marie (Joy Bryant) reflects on her marriage to Aaron (Nicholas Pinnock) and her struggles in the wake of his life-changing arrest. 10 p.m. ABC

Project Blue Book When highly sensitive classified material is stolen from Generals Harding and Valentine (Neal McDonough, Michael Harney), the investigation by Hynek and Quinn (Aidan Gillen, Michael Malarkey) reveals that the culprit may be closer to home than they might have imagined in the new episode. 10:03 p.m. History

SPECIALS

Primary elections: Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri and Washington hold primaries, and North Dakota runs its caucus. Voting, results and analysis will be covered as breaking news on broadcast networks and some cable outlets. Dedicated coverage airs at 6, 7 and 11 a.m., noon, 1, 5 and 10 p.m. CNN; 3 and 8 p.m. Fox News

Women of Troy Alison Ellwood’s sports documentary chronicles USC women’s basketball in the 1980s under the leadership of Cheryl Miller. Interviews include Miller, Cynthia Cooper, Paula and Pam McGee, and USC head coach Linda Sharp. 9 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Authors Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Author Joan Lunden; Riverdance Company performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America John Krasinski; Boris Kodjoe; Jameela Jamil. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Good Day L.A. Nigel Lythgoe and Debbie Allen, LA International Dance Festival. Prince Royce; Doug Shupe, AAA. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Nick Offerman (“Devs”); author Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt (“The Gift of Forgiveness”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Nick Offerman; Anthony Daniels. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Carson Kressley (“Queer Eye”); Emeril Lagasse. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Business mogul Daymond John (“Powershift”); chef Evette Rios. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Fran Drescher; Brigitte Nielsen and Thomas Lennon. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Dan Abrams, Tom Morris Jr., Sgt. Sean Larkin (“Live PD”); Jan Broberg (“Abducted in Plain Sight”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show A woman and a teen reportedly offer free photo sessions to new moms in order to steal their babies. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Advertisement

The Kelly Clarkson Show Jessica Simpson; Trevor Jackson; Chris Janson performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman says her teen son steals, attacks people and was involved in a shooting. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Mandy Moore performs; the cast of “Love Is Blind”; a 19-year-old pianist. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors The risks of not vaccinating for measles; a cosmetic procedure uses threads to lift the lips. 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Nikki Glaser. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Nick Offerman; Charli D’Amelio; 070 Shake performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sports analyst Charles Barkley; Peter Sarsgaard. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Emily Blunt; Jake Johnson; Christina Aguilera performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Annette Bening; Elle Fanning; Niall Horan performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Cillian Murphy; David Simon; Steve Ferrone with the 8G Band. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Chrissy Metz; Marlena Rodriguez. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Basketball Horizon League Tournament, Final, 4 p.m. ESPN; Northeast Tournament, 4 p.m. ESPN2; WCC Tournament, Final, 6 p.m. ESPN; Summit League Tournament, Final, 6 p.m. ESPN2

NHL Hockey The Boston Bruins visit the Philadelphia Flyers, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Ottawa Senators visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. FS Prime

NBA Basketball The Dallas Mavericks visit the San Antonio Spurs, 5 p.m. TNT; the Brooklyn Nets visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet; the Clippers visit the Golden State Warriors, 7:30 p.m. TNT

Tennis Tie Break Tens, from Indian Wells. 8 p.m. ESPN2.

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.