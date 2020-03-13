What’s on TV This Week: ‘Westworld’ and more

SUNDAY

A teenage girl survives a car wreck only to fall “Into the Arms of Danger” in this new thriller. With AlexAnn Hopkins and Cathy Moriarty. 8 p.m. Lifetime

They’re still making it up as they go along in new episodes of the partly improvised family sitcom “Just Roll With It.” 8:48 p.m. Disney Channel

An automaton walks into an automat, and the sci-fi drama “Westworld” returns for a third season. With Ed Harris, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson and Evan Rachel Wood. 9 p.m. HBO

All bets are off as the 1980s-era Wall Street comedy “Black Monday” kicks off its sophomore season. With Don Cheadle and Andrew Rannells. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Showtime

MONDAY

“Supernatural” is back for the back half of its 15th and final season, followed by the Season 2 premiere of the reboot “Roswell, New Mexico.” 8 and 9 p.m. The CW

The president is a populist and a xenophobe, antisemitism is on the rise — oh, and the year is 1940 — in “The Plot Against America.” Winona Ryder and John Turturro head the cast of this new miniseries based on Philip Roth’s alternate-history novel. 9 p.m. HBO

Amy Berg’s 2019 documentary “This Is Personal” dives into the controversy that led to a shake-up in the leadership of the Women’s March protest movement. 9 p.m. Starz

The imported Italian drama “My Brilliant Friend,” based on Elena Ferrante’s novels, returns for Season 2. 10 p.m. HBO

TUESDAY

Keep your shirt on! “Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy” finds the off-color comic and family man cracking wise about domestic life, marital relations, etc. in a new stand-up special. Anytime, Netflix

O, what a tangled worldwide web: The three-part docu-series “Niall Ferguson’s Networld” examines how social networks past and present have shaped societies for better and/or worse. 8, 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE

They’re putting the shopping cart before the main course again in a second season of the culinary competition “Supermarket Stakeout.” Alex Guarnaschelli hosts. 10 p.m. Food Network

WEDNESDAY

If you can’t stand the heat, steer clear of “Little Fires Everywhere.” Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington star in this new limited series based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller about secrets and lies in suburbia. Anytime, Hulu

Double, double toil and trouble: Three young witches train to use their supernatural gifts in defense of the U.S. of A. in the new fantasy drama “Motherland: Fort Salem.” With Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton and Ashley Nicole Williams. 9 p.m. Freeform

“Brockmire” is back but now he’s commissioner of baseball as this comedy returns for a fourth and final season set 15 years in the future. Hank Azaria stars. 10 p.m. IFC

None other than “A Nightmare on Elm Street’s” Freddy Krueger is your guide to scary stories from times gone by in the new series “True Terror With Robert Englund.” 10 p.m. Travel Channel

THURSDAY

It’s hard out there for a Canadian lesbian stand-up comic and recovering addict (Mae Martin) in the semi-autobiographical series “Feel Good.” With Lisa Kudrow. Anytime, Netflix

Andrew Rossi’s new documentary “After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News” tries to find the line between fact and fiction in today’s fractured political landscape. 9 p.m. HBO

“The Great Food Truck Race” rolls on for another season. Tyler Florence hosts. 9 p.m. Food Network

The City of Angels serves as the setting for an all-new all-star edition of the culinary competition “Top Chef.” With host Padma Lakshmi. 10 p.m. Bravo

FRIDAY

Bank officers, assemble! “Avengers: Endgame” costars Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson bring the financial services industry to underserved African Americans in the 1960s in the new fact-based drama “The Banker.” Anytime, AppleTV+

“SNL’s” Pete Davidson plays a Pete Davidson-like slacker who’s best buds with an impressionable teen (Griffin Gluck) in the new indie comedy “Big Time Adolescence.” With Jon Cryer. Anytime, Hulu

Way, hey, “Blow the Man Down.” Two young women (Morgan Saylor, Sophie Lowe) in a small fishing village in Maine try to cover up a crime in this new mystery drama. With Margo Martindale. Anytime, Amazon Prime

It’s like “Downton Abbey” but with 100% more soccer — sorry, we mean “football” — in “The English Game,” a new historical drama from “Downton” creator Julian Fellowes. Anytime, Netflix

Octavia Spencer portrays a pioneering African American beauty-product mogul in the new series “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker.” With Tiffany Haddish and Blair Underwood. Anytime, Netflix

Take a walk on the wild side with “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” a new true-crime series about a big-cat breeder in Oklahoma caught up in a murder-for-hire plot. Anytime, Netflix

If that hurricane don’t git ya, them gators likely will in the Florida-set 2019 disaster flick/creature feature “Crawl.” With Kaya Scodelario and Barry Pepper. 8 p.m. Epix

Your friendly neighborhood web-slinger (Tom Holland) has to play the hero while on a class trip to Europe in the 2019 franchise entry “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” With Samuel L. Jackson, Jake Gyllenhaal and Zendaya. 8 p.m. Starz

Soprano Christine Goerke reprises her turn as the titular princess in the Metropolitan Opera’s production of Puccini’s romantic fable “Turandot” on a new “Great Performances at the Met.” 9:30 p.m. KOCE

SATURDAY

A once-great superhero franchise ends not with a bang, but with a whimper in the disappointing 2019 action drama “X-Men: Dark Phoenix.” With James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Sophie Turner and Jennifer Lawrence. 8 p.m. HBO

He rescued her from a shark attack but her troubles aren’t over yet in the thriller “A Predator’s Obsession.” With Houston Stevenson and Julia Blanchard. 8 p.m. Lifetime

A fashion model risks paying “A Deadly Price for Her Pretty Face” in this thriller. With Shawn Pyfrom and Kevin Fonteyne. 10 p.m. Lifetime