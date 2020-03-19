What’s on TV Friday, March 20: ‘The Blacklist’ on NBC; Coronavirus TV Specials

SERIES
The Blacklist The drama returns two new back-to-back episodes. In the first the task force helps Red (James Spader) track a gifted art forger who has interfered with Red’s scheme to sell stolen art. Also, Liz and Ressler (Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff) share confidences, while Aram’s (Amir Arison) love life becomes increasingly complicated. In the second episode Joely Richardson guest stars as one of Red’s old flames. 8 p.m. NBC
Strike Back In a new episode, Wyatt and Novin (Daniel MacPherson, Alin Sumarwata) have a reunion with Mac (Warren Brown) long after the dust has cleared from the incident in Munich. 10 p.m. Cinemax
Portals to Hell A new episode takes hosts Katrina Weidman and Jack Osbourne to Lake George, N.Y., where the region’s breathtaking natural beauty contrasts with Fort William Henry, the site of one of the bloodiest massacres in Colonial America. 10 p.m. Travel
CORONAVIRUS ON TV
Coronavirus Update (N) Noon and 7 p.m. CW
Pandemic: What You Need to Know Noon ABC
Diario del coronavirus (N) 3 p.m. Univision
CoronaVirus Crisis: News Special (N) 7 p.m. Fox
Coronavirus Pandemic Coverage 10 p.m. Fox News Channel
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Donnie Yen; Adam Lambert performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Coronavirus updates; psychology professor Wendy Walsh. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Tyler Perry (“A Fall From Grace”); Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Guest co-host Sara Haines; Howie Mandel; Mayor Francis Suarez (R-Miami). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Andy Grammer performs; Brigitte Nielsen guest co-hosts. 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Drescher (“Indebted”); Ambyr Childers (“You”). 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Wendy Williams discusses social distancing and suspending her talk show; answering questions about coronavirus. (N) 1 p.m. Fox
The Kelly Clarkson Show Eric McCormack; Liza Koshy; Mike Posner. 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Injuries, surgeries and pain pills destroyed a man’s athletic career; now he is a heroin addict. 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Chris Pratt (“Onward”); a firefighter and his wife return to give an update on his health. 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Tiffany Haddish (Self Made); Tiffany Boone (Hunters). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors A woman says water was spiked with liquid nitrogen; a man sues a nightclub over an entrance fee. 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week Coronavirus; the Trump administration’s response to the epidemic: Yamiche Alcindor, PBS; Nancy Cordes, CBS; Jerry Seib, the Wall Street Journal; Jake Sherman, Politico. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher David Ropeik; Andrew Zimmern; Tim Miller; Edward Luce; Lis Smith. 10 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson Dr. Paul Song; Harvey Levin; Psychologist Michael Gervais. (N) 10:30 p.m. and1:30 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Will Ferrell. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon BTS performs. (N) midnight KNBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Ben Affleck (“The Way Back”); Justina Machado (“One Day at a Time”); Victoria Monét performs. 12:05 a.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Lucy Hale; Scott Bakula; Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts with Justin Bieber; Wajatta performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Nicolle Wallace; Keke Palmer; Daymond John; Steve Ferrone performs. 1:03 a.m. KNBC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Wendi McLendon-Covey. 2:04 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
A Big Hand for the Little Lady Joanne Woodward, Henry Fonda and Jason Robards star in this 1966 Western comedy-drama in which an inexperienced woman (Woodward) must fill in for her stricken husband (Fonda) in a winner-take-all round of poker. 5 p.m. TCM
Widows British director Steve McQueen (“12 Years a Slave”) directed and co-wrote this 2018 British-American heist movie about four Chicago women who try to rob $5 million from a local politician to repay a crime boss from whom their late husbands stole before being killed in a failed getaway. Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki, Cynthia Erivo, Colin Farrell and Robert Duvall star. 7:50 p.m. Cinemax
Crawl Director Alexandre Aja’s 2019 horror movie stars Kaya Scodelario and Barry Pepper as an aspiring college swimmer and her father, who are trapped in their home after a Category 5 hurricane floods their Florida community and a swarm of alligators who make their way inside the house. Ross Anderson, Anson Boon, Jose Palmer and Morfydd Clark co-star. 8 p.m. EPIX
DAYTIME MOVIES
Elysium (2013) 8 a.m. BBC America
Wedding Crashers (2005) 8 a.m. MTV; 4 p.m. MTV
The Aviator (2004) 8:50 a.m. Starz
Badlands (1973) 9:15 a.m. TCM
The Professional (1994) 9:30 a.m. AMC
Shrek (2001) 10 a.m. Nickelodeon
Urban Cowboy (1980) 10 a.m. Sundance
Little Women (1994) 10 a.m. TMC; 6 p.m. TMC
Fright Night (2011) 10:30 a.m. Syfy
The Honeymoon Killers (1969) 11 a.m. TCM
Panic Room (2002) 11:40 a.m. EPIX
Breathless (1959) 1 p.m. TCM
Hot Fuzz (2007) 1:15 p.m. Starz
Ferdinand (2017) 1:30 p.m. FXX
Mad Max (1979) 2:45 p.m. Showtime
X-Men: First Class (2011) 2:45 p.m. Syfy
The Getaway (1972) 2:45 p.m. TCM
Batman (1989) 3 p.m. AMC
The Horse Whisperer (1998) 3:05 p.m. TMC
8 Mile (2002) 3:11 p.m. Encore
The Descent (2005) 3:15 p.m. EPIX
Selena (1997) 4 p.m. E!; 9:30 p.m. E!
Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) 4 p.m. FX
The Simpsons Movie (2007) 4 p.m. FXX
Wedding Crashers (2005) 4 p.m. MTV
Blazing Saddles (1974) 4:01 p.m. BBC America
Live Free or Die Hard (2007) 4:17 p.m. Starz
Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 5:30 p.m. Syfy
Taken (2008) 6 p.m. AMC
Kung Fu Panda (2008) 6 p.m. Freeform
Little Women (1994) 6 p.m. TMC
Steel Magnolias (1989) 7 p.m. OVA