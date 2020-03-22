What’s on TV Monday, March 23: ‘Better Call Saul’ on AMC; coronavirus TV coverage and more

SERIES
The Voice The Battle rounds commence in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC
Supernatural A search for the one thing that may give the Winchesters an edge against God leads Sam and Dean (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles) to Jo’s (Alona Tal) door. Also, Castiel (Misha Collins) asks Jack (Alexander Calvert) to do the unthinkable to help the brothers. 8 p.m. KTLA
American Idol It’s time for the Hollywood round’s solo performances in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
9-1-1 The team responds when a viral stunt goes off the rails and a first date fails. Also, a couple’s fishing trip has turned into a disaster. Angela Bassett, Ryan Guzman and Gavin McHugh star with guest stars Bryan Safi, Shari Belafonte and Greg Evigan. 8 p.m. Fox
Cosmos: Possible Worlds The first of two new episodes of the science-based documentary series tells the story of how an abandoned orphan’s dream opened the way to a better understanding of the architecture of thought. The second episode looks back at astronomer Carl Sagan’s early career. 8 and 9 p.m. National Geographic
Roswell, New Mexico Liz (Jeanine Mason) is forced to put her latest experiment on hold after Rosa (Amber Midthunder) begins to struggle with her new life in Roswell. Also, Michael (Michael Vlamis) turns his attention to Maria (Heather Hemmens), who is dealing with her own family crisis. 9 p.m. KTLA
Better Call Saul Kim (Rhea Seehorn) tries to slow down Jimmy’s (Bob Odenkirk) latest scheme, but it may be too late. Jonathan Banks, Michael Mando and Giancarlo Esposito also star. 9 p.m. AMC
The Plot Against America Lindbergh’s (Ben Cole) increasingly popular campaign captures some in the Levin family in this new episode of the alternate history series. John Turturro, Winona Ryder and Morgan Spector also star. 9 p.m. HBO
Manifest Zeke’s (Matt Long) condition deteriorates as his death date looms, so he decides to confront his past, but Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) is determined to secure a new future for him in this new episode. Also, Ben and T.J. (Josh Dallas, Garrett Wareing) are led to an unexpected loved one by a pair of linked callings, while Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) faces a tough moral decision. 10 p.m. NBC
The Good Doctor In the first of a two-part season finale, a massive earthquake rocks the city of San Jose, sending the hospital staff scrambling. Freddie Highmore, Nicholas Gonzalez, Richard Schiff, Antonia Thomas and Hill Harper star. 10 p.m. ABC
POV The documentary “The Rescue List” from filmmakers Alyssa Fedele and Zachary Fink often unfolds like an engrossing adventure yarn, but it is a true account of social workers in the forests of Ghana, where they try to help two children recover from the shared trauma of a childhood enslaved to a community of fishermen on Lake Volta, the largest man-made lake on Earth. 10 p.m. KOCE
Breeders Paul and Ally (Martin Freeman, Daisy Haggard) are thrilled that Sprout, the family gerbil, has finally died but explaining the loss to Luke and Ava (George Wakeman, Jayda Eyles) is more difficult than they thought it would be in this new episode of the family comedy. 10 p.m. FX
Dispatches From Elsewhere The team members start to notice that this “game” is starting to have a significantly deeper impact on their lives in the real world. Jason Segel, Sally Field, Eve Lindley, Andr Benjamin and Richard E. Grant star. 10:10 p.m. AMC
SPECIALS
Pandemic: What You Need to Know Issues caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic. Noon ABC
Coronavirus Update (N) Noon KTLA and 7 p.m. KTLA
Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox
Coronavirus Pandemic Coverage (N) 10 p.m. Fox News
The Real Contagion History teaches that when it comes to new viruses, humankind is still vulnerable despite modern medicine. (N) 11 p.m. Travel
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Authors Dave and Rachel Hollis; Elizabeth Stanley performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Coronavirus update. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Liza Koshy; Tessa Thompson discusses “Westworld”; Josh Hutcherson (“Future Man”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Sara Haines; Rahm Emanuel. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show Coronavirus. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Joel McHale; Grace Byers; Duff Goldman. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Children say their mother thinks she has influenced world events and worry she is mentally ill. 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Guest host Alec Baldwin; Maya Rudolph (“The Willoughbys”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Fitness gadgets; a vegan may be the world’s strongest man; self-love; naming emotions. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Latifa Lyles, Rina Shah, Erin Matson and Genevieve Wood. 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
Conan Kristin Chenoweth. 11 p.m. TBS
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Andrew Yang. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon David Beckham; Guy Fieri; Doja Cat performs. (N) midnight KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Tom Hanks; Mila Kunis. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline Coronavirus. (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers 1:03 a.m. KNBC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Adam DeVine. 2:04 a.m. KNBC
DAYTIME MOVIES
Green Book (2018) 8 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. Showtime
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 8:55 a.m. Syfy
The Karate Kid (1984) 9 a.m. AMC
Grindhouse Presents: Planet Terror (2007) 9:15 a.m. IFC
The Interpreter (2005) 9:48 a.m. Starz
Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) 10:15 a.m. HBO
The Long Voyage Home (1940) 10:15 a.m. TCM
What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) 10:30 a.m. VH1
Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 10:45 a.m. Cinemax
Mission: Impossible -- Fallout (2018) 11:05 a.m. EPIX
Ghostbusters (1984) Noon Freeform
The Wife (2017) 12:13 p.m. Encore
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 12:27 p.m. Syfy
Serpico (1973) 12:30 p.m. Showtime
War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 1 p.m. FX
The Doors (1991) 1 p.m. OVA
Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (2018) 1:50 p.m. HBO
In the Line of Fire (1993) 2:41 p.m. Starz
The Terminator (1984) 2:45 p.m. Showtime
Catch Me if You Can (2002) 3 p.m. TNT
Forrest Gump (1994) 3:30 p.m. Encore
The Firm (1993) 4 p.m. OVA
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 4:23 p.m. Syfy
Green Book (2018) 4:45 p.m. Showtime
Sideways (2004) 4:51 p.m. Starz
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 5 p.m. Freeform
Destination Tokyo (1943) 5 p.m. TCM
Lucas (1986) 5:55 p.m. Encore
Top Gun (1986) 6:30 p.m. AMC
Ice Age (2002) 7 p.m. Freeform
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 7:25 p.m. Syfy