What’s on TV Monday, March 23: ‘Better Call Saul’ on AMC; coronavirus TV coverage and more

SERIES

The Voice The Battle rounds commence in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

Supernatural A search for the one thing that may give the Winchesters an edge against God leads Sam and Dean (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles) to Jo’s (Alona Tal) door. Also, Castiel (Misha Collins) asks Jack (Alexander Calvert) to do the unthinkable to help the brothers. 8 p.m. KTLA

American Idol It’s time for the Hollywood round’s solo performances in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

9-1-1 The team responds when a viral stunt goes off the rails and a first date fails. Also, a couple’s fishing trip has turned into a disaster. Angela Bassett, Ryan Guzman and Gavin McHugh star with guest stars Bryan Safi, Shari Belafonte and Greg Evigan. 8 p.m. Fox

Cosmos: Possible Worlds The first of two new episodes of the science-based documentary series tells the story of how an abandoned orphan’s dream opened the way to a better understanding of the architecture of thought. The second episode looks back at astronomer Carl Sagan’s early career. 8 and 9 p.m. National Geographic

Roswell, New Mexico Liz (Jeanine Mason) is forced to put her latest experiment on hold after Rosa (Amber Midthunder) begins to struggle with her new life in Roswell. Also, Michael (Michael Vlamis) turns his attention to Maria (Heather Hemmens), who is dealing with her own family crisis. 9 p.m. KTLA

Better Call Saul Kim (Rhea Seehorn) tries to slow down Jimmy’s (Bob Odenkirk) latest scheme, but it may be too late. Jonathan Banks, Michael Mando and Giancarlo Esposito also star. 9 p.m. AMC

The Plot Against America Lindbergh’s (Ben Cole) increasingly popular campaign captures some in the Levin family in this new episode of the alternate history series. John Turturro, Winona Ryder and Morgan Spector also star. 9 p.m. HBO

Manifest Zeke’s (Matt Long) condition deteriorates as his death date looms, so he decides to confront his past, but Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) is determined to secure a new future for him in this new episode. Also, Ben and T.J. (Josh Dallas, Garrett Wareing) are led to an unexpected loved one by a pair of linked callings, while Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) faces a tough moral decision. 10 p.m. NBC

The Good Doctor In the first of a two-part season finale, a massive earthquake rocks the city of San Jose, sending the hospital staff scrambling. Freddie Highmore, Nicholas Gonzalez, Richard Schiff, Antonia Thomas and Hill Harper star. 10 p.m. ABC

POV The documentary “The Rescue List” from filmmakers Alyssa Fedele and Zachary Fink often unfolds like an engrossing adventure yarn, but it is a true account of social workers in the forests of Ghana, where they try to help two children recover from the shared trauma of a childhood enslaved to a community of fishermen on Lake Volta, the largest man-made lake on Earth. 10 p.m. KOCE

Breeders Paul and Ally (Martin Freeman, Daisy Haggard) are thrilled that Sprout, the family gerbil, has finally died but explaining the loss to Luke and Ava (George Wakeman, Jayda Eyles) is more difficult than they thought it would be in this new episode of the family comedy. 10 p.m. FX

Dispatches From Elsewhere The team members start to notice that this “game” is starting to have a significantly deeper impact on their lives in the real world. Jason Segel, Sally Field, Eve Lindley, Andr Benjamin and Richard E. Grant star. 10:10 p.m. AMC

SPECIALS

Pandemic: What You Need to Know Issues caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic. Noon ABC

Coronavirus Update (N) Noon KTLA and 7 p.m. KTLA

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox

Coronavirus Pandemic Coverage (N) 10 p.m. Fox News

The Real Contagion History teaches that when it comes to new viruses, humankind is still vulnerable despite modern medicine. (N) 11 p.m. Travel

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Authors Dave and Rachel Hollis; Elizabeth Stanley performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Coronavirus update. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Liza Koshy; Tessa Thompson discusses “Westworld”; Josh Hutcherson (“Future Man”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Sara Haines; Rahm Emanuel. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show Coronavirus. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Joel McHale; Grace Byers; Duff Goldman. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Children say their mother thinks she has influenced world events and worry she is mentally ill. 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Guest host Alec Baldwin; Maya Rudolph (“The Willoughbys”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Fitness gadgets; a vegan may be the world’s strongest man; self-love; naming emotions. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Latifa Lyles, Rina Shah, Erin Matson and Genevieve Wood. 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan Kristin Chenoweth. 11 p.m. TBS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Andrew Yang. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon David Beckham; Guy Fieri; Doja Cat performs. (N) midnight KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Tom Hanks; Mila Kunis. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline Coronavirus. (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers 1:03 a.m. KNBC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Adam DeVine. 2:04 a.m. KNBC

DAYTIME MOVIES

Green Book (2018) 8 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. Showtime

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 8:55 a.m. Syfy

The Karate Kid (1984) 9 a.m. AMC

Grindhouse Presents: Planet Terror (2007) 9:15 a.m. IFC

The Interpreter (2005) 9:48 a.m. Starz

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) 10:15 a.m. HBO

The Long Voyage Home (1940) 10:15 a.m. TCM

What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) 10:30 a.m. VH1

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 10:45 a.m. Cinemax

Mission: Impossible -- Fallout (2018) 11:05 a.m. EPIX

Ghostbusters (1984) Noon Freeform

The Wife (2017) 12:13 p.m. Encore

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 12:27 p.m. Syfy

Serpico (1973) 12:30 p.m. Showtime

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 1 p.m. FX

The Doors (1991) 1 p.m. OVA

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (2018) 1:50 p.m. HBO

In the Line of Fire (1993) 2:41 p.m. Starz

The Terminator (1984) 2:45 p.m. Showtime

Catch Me if You Can (2002) 3 p.m. TNT

Forrest Gump (1994) 3:30 p.m. Encore

The Firm (1993) 4 p.m. OVA

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 4:23 p.m. Syfy

Green Book (2018) 4:45 p.m. Showtime

Sideways (2004) 4:51 p.m. Starz

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 5 p.m. Freeform

Destination Tokyo (1943) 5 p.m. TCM

Lucas (1986) 5:55 p.m. Encore

Top Gun (1986) 6:30 p.m. AMC

Ice Age (2002) 7 p.m. Freeform

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 7:25 p.m. Syfy