Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Pulitzer Prize for drama goes to Michael R. Jackson’s ‘A Strange Loop’

Larry Owens, center, and the cast of “A Strange Loop,” which won the Pulitzer Prize for drama.
Larry Owens, center, and the cast of “A Strange Loop,” which won the Pulitzer Prize for drama.
(Joan Marcus)
By Ashley LeeStaff Writer 
May 4, 2020
2:04 PM
Share

Michael R. Jackson’s “A Strange Loop” won the Pulitzer Prize for drama on Monday. The strategically structured musical centers on a black, queer writer working a day job he hates while creating his own stage show about a black, queer writer working a day job he hates while he creates a stage show.

The piece, which made its world premiere off-Broadway at Playwrights Horizons last spring, is essentially a coming-of-age story of a young artist, as the comedic yet punishing voices inside his head are brought to life.

The finalists for the prize — given to a distinguished play by an American author, preferably original in its source and dealing with American life — included Will Arbery’s play “Heroes of the Fourth Turning,” another Playwrights Horizons production about young, conservative Catholic intellectuals in Trump’s America.

“Soft Power,” which debuted in 2018 at the Ahmanson Theatre, was also a finalist for the prize. David Henry Hwang and Jeanine Tesori’s musical imagines a Chinese executive who falls in love with Hillary Clinton as the power balance between their two countries shifts following the 2016 election.

Advertisement

World & Nation
L.A. Times wins Pulitzer Prizes for art criticism, immigration reporting
Untitled.jpg
World & Nation
L.A. Times wins Pulitzer Prizes for art criticism, immigration reporting
Los Angeles Times journalists Christopher Knight and Molly O’Toole win Pulitzer Prizes on Monday, bringing the newspaper’s total to 47.
More Coverage
Asylum officers rebel against Trump policies they say are immoral and illegal
LACMA, the Incredible Shrinking Museum: A critic’s lament

“It goes without saying that today we announce the Pulitzer winners during deeply trying times,” Pulitzer Prize administrator Dana Canedy said during the announcement. “Ironically, the very first time the prizes were presented was June 1917 — less than a year before the 1918 outbreak of the Spanish flu pandemic.

“Throughout America’s greatest challenges — two world wars, the Depression, the Vietnam War, the assassinations of Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. and President John F. Kennedy, as well as 9/11, the Pulitzer Prizes have continued to celebrate excellence in journalism and arts and letters, because in difficult times, the Pulitzers may be more important than ever.”

Entertainment & Arts
‘Central Park Five’ composer Anthony Davis wins the Pulitzer Prize for music
Composer Anthony Davis
Entertainment & Arts
‘Central Park Five’ composer Anthony Davis wins the Pulitzer Prize for music
Anthony Davis shares the accidentally amusing way he learned that “The Central Park Five,” which premiered at Long Beach Opera, had won the Pulitzer.
Advertisement

Entertainment & ArtsArtsTheater
Newsletter
Your essential guide to the arts in L.A.

Get Carolina A. Miranda's weekly newsletter for what's happening, plus openings, critics' picks and more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Ashley Lee
Follow Us
Ashley Lee is an entertainment news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a New York-based editor at the Hollywood Reporter, where she covered film festivals and awards shows, protested alongside Michael Moore and Mark Ruffalo, and got into the room where it happens for “Hamilton’s” Mike Pence moment. She also completed the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center’s National Critics Institute and Poynter’s Power of Diverse Voices workshop, and has written for the Washington Post, Backstage and Billboard, among others.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement