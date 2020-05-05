Chris and Cristina Cuomo’s teen son has ‘healed’ after contracting COVID-19

The Cuomos have officially kicked the coronavirus.

About a week after Chris Cuomo announced he finally tested negative for COVID-19, his 14-year-old son, Mario, has also recovered from the respiratory illness, according to an Instagram update from the CNN anchor’s wife, Cristina Cuomo.

“All you need is [love],” the wellness blogger posted Tuesday along with a photo of her kids. “Mario healed, Bella + Carolina stayed safe and I am so grateful for the the silver lining—more family time, to have antibodies and be able to donate.”

Last month, Chris Cuomo said on his CNN show, “Prime Time,” that Mario was the third in their family to contract the virus after both he and Cristina Cuomo had already fallen ill. The newscaster became the first in his household to test positive in late March.

“The virus worked through the family,” he said on CNN of his son’s condition. “It was me and Cristina, and now Mario has the same symptoms she had, and he’s got the coronavirus.”

Cristina Cuomo previously revealed her son’s diagnosis in an Earth Day Instagram post, saying, “My heart hurts more than my head over his infection.”

“This virus does not discriminate,” she added. “While kids are more resilient, they can suffer same severity of symptoms.”

Throughout their coronavirus journey, the parents have been sharing frequent updates via “Prime Time” and Purist, where Cristina Cuomo recently championed a questionable treatment approach: bathing in a Clorox-water solution. (To be clear: Clorox states on its own website that “using a bleach and water solution for bathing is not approved by the EPA and should not be done.”)

Cristina Cuomo, her husband and her son remain quarantined in their home on Long Island.

“Thank you for sharing your corona stories,” she wrote on Tuesday.